DEXIS Digital Ecosystem Expands With Three New Innovations To Streamline and Connect Dental Workflows

QUAKERTOWN, PA, Sept 24, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – At the start of 2024, DEXIS introduced its digital ecosystem, a suite of tools and software designed to connect and streamline the implant workflow from diagnosis to delivery.

Today, DEXIS announced upgrades across the ecosystem to aid clinicians in important workflow elements from visualizing progressive dental issues to designing chairside surgical guides.

“Our technology makes it easy to organize information and execute treatments, which is at the core of what clinicians expect from us,” said DEXIS President, Robert Befidi. “We are connecting and standardizing the implant workflow while also constantly evaluating our efforts to ensure we provide deeper patient insights and flexible, intuitive solutions that reduce complexity. These three launches are a good example of our focus on continuous innovation across the ecosystem to deliver diagnostic confidence, productivity, and smart simplicity.”

A brand-new X-ray platform is now available, designed specifically for general practitioners looking to expand their diagnostic capabilities with 3D imaging. Developed and produced in Tuusula, Finland, the ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH™ OP 3D™ EX captures consistently accurate images through a straightforward, easy-to-learn workflow. The unit has a wide range of field of view sizes to support multiple clinical indications, including implant placement, endodontics, periodontics, and analysis for airway and TMJ. Early adopters of the OP 3D EX have reported positive feedback:

“When choosing a CBCT, the key factors for me were a large sensor, predictable acquisition, stellar image quality and intuitive software that wouldn’t interrupt my workflow,” says Dr. Tyler Tolbert of Smile Now Dental Group. “Once the OP 3D EX got here and we started taking some scans, I thought to myself, ‘We really made the right choice here!'”

In addition to new hardware, a brand-new software release will provide advanced tools to plan and execute same-day, prosthetically driven implants.

Serving as the unifying software and central hub of the ecosystem, DTX Studio™ Clinic stores and manages all patient data as well as helps clinicians execute each step of the implant process from diagnostics to delivery.

The software’s new functionality allows practitioners to plan an implant treatment and generate a surgical guide chairside – all in less than three minutes. Clinicians can virtually extract teeth, adjust photorealistic abutments and crowns, and create an automated surgical guide that can be sent to a lab or produced in-house for same-day delivery.

“We were able to implement the OP 3D EX quickly and start taking scans largely due to the included DTX Studio Clinic software,” said Dr. Nicholas Varney of Varney Dental. “Once we got going, we found that so much of the work involved in prepping a 3D scan for confident diagnosis was done by the software automatically. DTX Studio Clinic has improved how we work in all aspects – communicating with patients, implant planning and even treatment team collaboration.”

In addition to 3D imaging enhancements, an intraoral scanning software update offers scan quality and usability improvements as well as clear visualizations of progressive dental issues over time, through a new tool called Oral Compare. Additionally, the software’s new integration with SmileFy allows for the ability to simulate treatment outcomes chairside, giving patients further confidence in proposed treatment plans.

To learn more about DEXIS and the latest implant workflow upgrades, visit https://www.dexis.com.

About DEXIS

DEXIS is the global leader in dental imaging. We bring together the most trusted brands in 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software, in one connected and AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies use smart simplicity to increase productivity and enhance diagnostic confidence. For more information, please visit dexis.com.

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide array of dentists’ clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

