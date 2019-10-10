DTEX Systems “In Process” with FedRAMP Authorization

FedRAMP authorization is underway for DTEX to ensure continuous monitoring for Federal insider threat management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTEX Systems , the trusted leader of insider risk management, today announced that it has achieved “In Process” status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace . DTEX’s pursuit of FedRAMP certification with DTEX InTERCEPT™ and its distinction as the only solution in the marketplace to meet the National Insider Threat Task Force’s (NITTF) minimum standards for User Activity Monitoring (UAM), as defined by the CNSSD-504 directive, demonstrates the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security compliance for its customers.

The FedRAMP program provides government organizations with assurance that Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) meet the stringent security controls detailed in NIST 800-53 rev 5. To achieve authorization, DTEX will complete a thorough examination of the security capabilities of the company and the InTERCEPT platform.

“Now, more than ever, our Federal government customers are seeking a solution to an ever-changing security landscape within the public sector,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “Our progress towards receiving FedRAMP authorization is a testament to our commitment to help our customers maintain a secure online environment, using continuous monitoring to better understand and mitigate insider threats within the Federal government.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ for Government is a SaaS offering that combines Data Loss Prevention (DLP), User Behavior Analysis (UBA), and UAM to detect and mitigate insider risks before data loss occurs, enabling agencies to meet the requirements of the Committee on National Security Systems Directive (CNSSD) 504 for UAM, with built-in UBA functionality.

The inclusion of InTERCEPT™ within the FedRAMP Marketplace is a continuation of DTEX’s previous collaborations with Google Public Sector, Carahsoft Technology Corp. and Coalfire. Learn more about DTEX’s role within the FedRAMP Accelerator Program here .

“We are thrilled to bring our deep FedRAMP engineering and advisory expertise to DTEX’s ATO journey,” said Karen Laughton, EVP of Cyber Advisory Services, Coalfire. “Our FastRAMP offering builds security and compliance into our client’s breakthrough innovations, enabling a more secure supply chain for the public and private sectors. In pursuing FedRAMP authorization, DTEX demonstrates its commitment to meeting the highest standard for security – and forges a path to serving federal customers.”

“The Federal government’s cloud first mission to ensure secure protection with the FedRAMP Accelerator program amplifies services like DTEX to meet industry standards,” said Craig Abod, President of Carahsoft. “The InTERCEPT platform will provide the intelligence needed to stop insider risks from becoming insider threats.”

As the only modern technology that combines the required UAM capabilities under CNSSD-504, InTERCEPT is now the first and only platform meeting the NITTF directive on the FedRAMP Marketplace. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com .

About DTEX Systems

As the trusted leader of insider risk management, DTEX transforms enterprise security by displacing reactive tools with a proactive solution that stops insider risks from becoming data breaches. DTEX InTERCEPT™ consolidates Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring, and User Behavior Analytics in one lightweight platform to enable organizations to achieve a trusted and protected workforce. Backed by behavioral science, powered by AI, and used by governments and organizations around the world, DTEX is the trusted authority for protecting data and people at scale with privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube