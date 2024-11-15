ECDMA Announces the Launch of the ECDMA Global Awards

Recognizing Excellence in E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Across the Globe

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2024) – The E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA) is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever ECDMA Global Awards, a pioneering initiative set to become the premier international platform for honoring excellence in the e-commerce and digital marketing sectors. This groundbreaking awards program not only recognizes front-line innovators but also shines a spotlight on the vital support functions such as Human Resources, Public Relations, Supply Chain, and more that contribute significantly to the industry’s success.

“The ECDMA Global Awards is more than just an awards ceremony; it’s a holistic celebration of the entire ecosystem that drives the digital economy forward,” said Eugene Mischenko, President of ECDMA. “For the first time, we are acknowledging the indispensable roles played by support functions like HR, PR, and logistics. These areas are often overlooked, yet they are the backbone of successful e-commerce and digital marketing operations.”

Benefits for the Entire Industry

By encompassing a wide array of categories, including those dedicated to support roles, the ECDMA Global Awards aims to:

Promote Industry Growth: Encouraging best practices and innovation across all facets of the industry.

Foster Collaboration: Bringing together professionals from different disciplines to share knowledge and insights.

Enhance Standards: Setting new benchmarks for excellence that elevate the quality of services and products globally.

Inspire Future Leaders: Highlighting achievements that motivate the next generation of professionals in e-commerce and digital marketing.

A Natural Progression from Local to Global

After the remarkable success of the Armenia Digital Awards (awards.am), which highlighted the exceptional talents and innovations within Armenia, ECDMA recognized the need to expand its horizons. The decision to transition from local competitions to a global platform was driven by the desire to create a more inclusive and comprehensive awards program that reflects the global nature of e-commerce and digital marketing.

“We witnessed how the Armenia Digital Awards energized local industry, fostering growth and collaboration,” said Leonid Gladilin, Partner at ECDMA. “By launching the ECDMA Global Awards, we are scaling that impact to a global level, creating opportunities for professionals and organizations worldwide to gain recognition and inspire others.”

An Independent and Transparent Judging Process

The ECDMA Global Awards prides itself on its independent and transparent judging process. A diverse panel of judges from various countries and companies will evaluate submissions to ensure impartiality and credibility.

“Our commitment to an honest and fair evaluation process is unwavering,” added Mischenko. “By assembling a jury of international experts from different sectors, we guarantee that the awards truly represent the pinnacle of global excellence.”

Comprehensive Categories Reflecting Industry Diversity

The awards feature an extensive list of categories, covering a wide spectrum of disciplines within e-commerce and digital marketing. From Achievement in Environmental Sustainability in E-Commerce to Best Use of AI in E-Commerce, the categories are designed to acknowledge both established and emerging areas of the industry.

Highlighted Categories Include:

Achievement: Recognizing excellence in areas such as HR in E-Commerce & Digital Marketing, PR Professional of the Year, Supply Chain Resilience & Innovation, and Customer Satisfaction.

E-Commerce Business: Awards for Best Overall E-Commerce Website, Best Customer Service, and Best Use of AI in E-Commerce.

Digital Marketing & Strategy: Honoring the Best Overall Digital Marketing Campaign, Best Data-Driven Marketing Strategy, and Most Creative Digital Marketing Campaign.

MarTech and E-Com Tech Solutions: Categories like Best Payment Gateway, Best Customer Data Platform (CDP), and Best Marketing Automation Platform.

E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Professionals: Individual awards for roles such as HR Professional of the Year, PR Professional of the Year, Logistics Professional of the Year, and E- Commerce Leader of the Year.

Team Excellence: Recognizing the Best Customer Success Team, Best HR Team, Best PR Team, and Most Effective Creative Team.

Agencies & Integrators: Including Best HR Agency for E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Companies, Best PR Agency, and E-Commerce Agency of the Year.

Content & Media: Awards for Best E-Commerce Podcast, Best Digital Marketing Blog, and Best E-Commerce Research Report.

Events & Conferences: Categories like Best E-Commerce Conference, Most Innovative Event, and Best Virtual Event.

Learning & Education: Honoring the Best E-Commerce Learning Course, Best Digital Marketing Certification Program, and Best Online Learning Platform.

The ECDMA Global Awards is the first awards program to offer such a comprehensive recognition of both core and support roles within the e-commerce and digital marketing industries. By doing so, it underscores the importance of every function in contributing to the overall success and advancement of the industry.

Key Dates and Submission Details

Early Bird Deadline: November 15, 2024

Regular Deadline: February 15, 2025

Submission Deadline: March 15, 2025

Judging Period: March 16, 2025 – April 5, 2025

Winners Announcement: Late April 2025

Participants are encouraged to submit their entries early and ensure all requirements are met to facilitate a smooth judging process. Detailed submission guidelines are available on the ECDMA Global Awards website at awards.ecdma.org.

About ECDMA

The E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ecdma.org) is a leading global organization committed to advancing the e-commerce and digital marketing industries. Through education, networking, and recognition programs like the ECDMA Global Awards, the association empowers professionals and organizations to excel in the digital marketplace.

Join the Global Celebration

“The ECDMA Global Awards is a monumental step forward for the industry,” stated Gladilin. “It’s an open invitation to professionals and organizations worldwide to showcase their achievements, learn from each other, and collectively elevate the standards of our industry.”

Benefits of Participation

Global Recognition: Gain international exposure and enhance your brand’s credibility.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, innovators, and peers.

Benchmarking: Measure your achievements against the best in the industry.

Motivation and Morale: Boost team spirit and reward hard work and innovation.

A Catalyst for Industry Advancement

By highlighting and rewarding excellence across all areas, including often-overlooked support functions, the ECDMA Global Awards serves as a catalyst for industry-wide advancement. It encourages organizations to invest in all aspects of their operations, leading to improved efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness on a global scale.

About E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association

E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (EDMA) is a professional organization founded in 2023, dedicated to connecting, educating, and empowering professionals within the global e-commerce and digital marketing community. With a mission to accelerate the growth and success of the industry, EDMA offers a platform for networking, professional development, and thought leadership. It emphasizes collaboration, education, innovation, and integrity to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. EDMA stands out for its commitment to establishing professional standards and fostering a diverse and inclusive environment within the e-commerce and digital marketing sectors

