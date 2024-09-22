EDX Medical Announces Agreement With Caris Life Sciences to Distribute Molecular Profiling in the United Kingdom and Nordic Countries

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EDXMedical–EDX Medical Group plc, which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases, announces today it has signed a distribution agreement with Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading US-based next-generation AI TechBio and precision medicine company.





Under the agreement, EDX Medical and Caris will work together on a mutually exclusive basis in the United Kingdom (UK) and Nordic countries for a minimum of three years to distribute Caris’ portfolio of advanced and comprehensive molecular profiling services for clinical and research use.

Caris’ best-in-class molecular profiling, combined with proprietary artificial intelligence, enables physicians to make more precise and individualized cancer treatment decisions. This profiling approach assesses DNA, RNA, and proteins, revealing a molecular blueprint that identifies treatment options specific to each patient’s cancer. Caris has developed one of the world’s largest and most informative platform for cancer analysis, featuring the most advanced tumour profiling available, including Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing across over 23,000 genes. By analysing biomarkers found in tumours, Caris helps healthcare providers make informed choices for personalised care.

Caris’ solid tumour and liquid (blood) biopsy molecular profiling services, as well as AI solutions, will be available exclusively via EDX Medical immediately in the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, with additional regions and products to follow.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, OBE, founder of EDX Medical, said: “The signing of this agreement signifies a further major step forward in our strategy to provide clients with access to world-class diagnostic tools and services that can change the detection, treatment and outcome of illness for patients.

“The pace of scientific advancement is such that for a patient with cancer who may only be able to provide one sample and urgently needs to start optimal treatment, reviewing their whole exome and transcriptome rather than a smaller selection of genes limited by current knowledge is clearly the most robust clinical approach. We could not wish for a better partner in this field than Caris.”

Dr Mike Hudson, CEO of EDX Medical, said: “EDX Medical and Caris are both pioneer companies unified by their focus on providing doctors with access to the best biological information possible from valuable human samples. We are proud to have been selected by Caris to play a key role in jointly bringing these incredibly useful cancer tumour profiling services to the UK and key areas of Europe.”

Dr David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, Caris Life Sciences President, said: “Caris is pleased to partner with EDX Medical to distribute our molecular profiling services within the United Kingdom and Nordic countries. This collaboration aligns with Caris’ goal of enabling clinicians worldwide to make the best individualised treatment choices for their patients and ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes.”

Notes for Editors:

About EDX Medical Group

EDX Medical Group plc is listed on the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (TIDM: EDX). The Company operates its own facilities in Cambridge and Oxford, UK, and provides doctors, hospitals and insurers/payers with access to a portfolio of innovative clinical diagnostics products and services. www.edxmedical.com.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. CarisLifeSciences.com.

