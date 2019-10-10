Evertz Technologies Reports First Quarter Results for the Quarter Ended July 31, 2024.

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2024) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue of $111.6 million

Reoccurring software, services and other software revenue of $55.9 million, an increase of $11.5 million or 26% from prior year.

Earnings from operations of $12.6 million

Net earnings of $9.7 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q1’25 Q1’24 Revenue $ 111,643 $ 125,819 Gross margin 66,262 72,036 Earnings from operations 12,609 22,307 Net earnings 9,711 15,892 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.20 Fully-diluted shares 77,278,156 76,529,150

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q1 ‘ 25 YE’ 24 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 91,020 $ 86,325 Working capital 197,711 201,437 Total assets 481,025 484,722 Shareholders’ equity 261,682 263,267

Revenue

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, revenues were $111.6 million, compared to revenues of $125.8 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $73.9 million, compared to $87.0 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $37.7 million, compared to $38.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, gross margin was $66.2 million as compared to $72.0 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.4% as compared to 57.3% in the quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Earnings

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, net earnings were $9.7 million as compared to $15.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.20 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $17.6 million as compared to $16.4 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $37.4 million as compared to $31.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at July 31, 2024 was $197.7 million as compared to $201.4 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash was $91.0 million as at July 31, 2024 as compared to $86.3 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash generated from operations was $22.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 as compared to $60.0 million cash generated for the quarter ended July 31, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $13.3 million from operations for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 compared to $19.9 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.0 million for investing activities, which was principally a result of the acquisition of capital assets which amounted to $2.0 million.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, the Company used cash in financing activities of $16.8 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.9 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of August 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $302 million and shipments during the month of August 2024 were $33 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on September 11, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on September 17, 2024 and will be paid on or about September 25, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three months ended

July 31, 2024 Three months ended

July 31, 2023 Revenue $ 111,643 $ 125,819 Cost of goods sold 45,381 53,783 Gross margin 66,262 72,036 Expenses Selling and administrative 17,604 16,398 General 1,281 1,158 Research and development 37,374 31,990 Investment tax credits (3,760 ) (3,395 ) Share based compensation 1,175 1,525 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (21 ) 2,052 53,653 49,729 Earnings before undernoted 12,609 22,307 Finance income 705 124 Finance costs (309 ) (244 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss – (212 ) Other income and expenses 210 (94 ) Earnings before income taxes 13,215 21,881 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 5,563 7,761 Deferred (2,059 ) (1,772 ) 3,504 5,989 Net earnings for the period $ 9,711 $ 15,892 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest $ 42 $ 299 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 9,669 15,593 Net earnings for the period $ 9,711 $ 15,892 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.20





Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As At

July 31, 2024 As At

April 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,020 $ 86,325 Inventory $ 212,238 $ 206,154 Working capital $ 197,711 $ 201,437 Total assets $ 481,025 $ 484,722 Shareholders’ equity $ 261,682 $ 263,267 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,114,100 76,164,322 Fully-diluted 81,693,075 81,614,447 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,152,101 76,088,691 Fully-diluted 77,278,156 77,044,858





