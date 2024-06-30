Fonar Announces Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total MRI scan volume at the HMCA-managed sites increased 11% to 209,327 scans for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents increased 10% to $56.3 million at June 30, 2024 versus the previous fiscal year.

Total Revenues – Net increased by 4% to $102.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 versus the previous fiscal year.

Income from Operations increased 12% to $16.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 versus the previous fiscal year.

Read more 10 Common Workplace Injuries Net Income increased 16% to $14.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 versus the previous fiscal year.

Diluted Net Income per Common Share increased 16% to $1.53 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 versus the previous fiscal year.

Working Capital increased by 11% to $122.5 million during fiscal 2024.

Book Value per Share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 increased to $24.78 per share.

Read more American IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA On September 13, 2022, the Company adopted a stock repurchase plan of up to $9 million.

Two HMCA-managed MRI scanners were added in fiscal 2024, bringing the total number to 42.

Melville, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2024) – FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR), The Inventor of MR Scanning™, reported today its Fiscal 2024 results. FONAR’s primary source of income is attributable to its wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA). In 2009, HMCA managed 9 MRI scanners. Currently, HMCA manages 42 MRI scanners in New York and in Florida.

Financial Results

Total Revenues – Net increased by 4% to $102.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $98.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Total Costs and Expenses for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 increased by 3% to $86.3 million, as compared to $83.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Revenues from the management of the diagnostic imaging center segment, consisting of Patient Fee Revenue Net of Contractual Allowances and Discounts, and Management and Other Fees of Related and Non-related Medical Practices, increased 5% to $94.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $90.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Revenues from Product Sales and Upgrades and Service and Repair Fees for related and non-related medical parties, for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $8.3 million.

Research and Development expenses increased 11% to $1.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 9% to $26.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $29.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Income from Operations increased 12% to $16.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $14.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Net Income increased 16% to $14.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $12.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Diluted Net Income per Common Share Available to Common Shareholders increased 16% to $1.53, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.32 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was 6.5 million versus 6.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Items

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short Term Investments at June 30, 2024 increased 10% to $56.5 million as compared to the $51.3 million at June 30, 2023.

Total Assets at June 30, 2024 were $214.2 million as compared to $200.6 million at June 30, 2023.

Total Liabilities at June 30, 2024 increased 15% to $57.5 million as compared to $49.8 million at June 30, 2023. The main reason for the increase was the increase in operating lease liabilities – net of current portion, which increased to $37.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2024 from $32.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 as lease agreements for the scanning centers were renegotiated. Another reason for the increase was federal and state income taxes payable were $1.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2024 compared to $48 thousand for the year ended June 30, 2023, due to the utilization of the Federal net operating loss and certain State net operating losses.

Total Current Assets at June 30, 2024 were $140.3 million as compared to $125.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Total Current Liabilities at June 30, 2024 were $17.9 million as compared to $15.6 million at June 30, 2023.

The Current Ratio was 7.9 at June 30, 2024.

Working Capital increased 11% to $122.5 million at June 30, 2024, as compared to $110.0 million at June 30, 2023.

The ratio of Total Assets/Total Liabilities was 3.7 at June 30, 2024 as compared to 4.0 at June 30, 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total Stockholders’ Equity was $156.8 million at June 30, 2024, as compared to $150.8 million at June 30, 2023.

Net Book Value per Common Share (Total Assets minus Total Liabilities divided by Common Shares Outstanding) was $24.78 at June 30, 2024.

Cash Flow Item

Operating Cash Flow was $14.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Management Discussion

Timothy Damadian, President and CEO of FONAR, said, “The total fourth-quarter scan volume at HMCA-managed MRI centers was 54,556, which was 3.3% higher than that of the previous quarter (52,800), and the third of three consecutive quarterly scan-volume records. The total scan volume for Fiscal 2024 was 209,346, 11.1% higher than the total scan volume in Fiscal 2023 (188,348), and the third of three consecutive yearly scan-volume records.”

“The opening of a new Stand-Up MRI center in Casselberry, Florida and another in the Bronx, New York, accounted for 20% of the increase in total scan volume in Fiscal 2024.”

“Another major reason for the increase in scan volume at HMCA-managed sites in Fiscal 2024 was the employment of SwiftMR™, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) product of AIRS Medical that enhances the quality of MRI images and enables shorter exam times. SwiftMR™ is a software product that denoises and sharpens already-acquired MRI images. Both the radiologists who interpret these “Swifted” MRI images and the physicians who refer their patients to HMCA-managed centers have been very pleased with the improvements in image quality. And, of course, the owners of HMCA-managed centers are benefitting from the increase in the number of referrals as well as the ability to scan more patients per hour.”

Mr. Damadian continued, “One of the ways we grow the Company is to install second or even third MRI scanners in HMCA-managed facilities where the demand is approaching capacity or where the addition of a high-field MRIs is expected to increase referrals from existing sources and/or from new referral sources attracted by the diagnostic capabilities of high-field MRI technology. We have two such projects for Fiscal 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, a high-field MRI was added to the HMCA-managed site in Naples, Florida. Later in the year, a high-field MRI will be added to an HMCA-managed site in New York.”

“We continue to seek to establish new locations or to acquire centers that will enhance our existing networks and increase their profitability. Right now, we are managing 43 MRI scanners in total, 25 in New York and 18 in Florida, including the newly-installed high-field MRI in Naples, Florida.”

“I would also like to report that pursuant to our September 13, 2022 announcement of a FONAR stock repurchase plan of up to $9 million, the Company has, as of June 30, 2024, repurchased 259,354 shares at a cost of $4.3 million. FONAR is limited by the manner, timing, price, and volume restrictions of its share repurchases as prescribed in the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b-18.”

Mr. Damadian concluded, “I remain grateful to our HMCA management team and employees for their hard work, commitment and success. I am also grateful to the FONAR R&D team for successfully implementing SwiftMR™ technology at our HMCA-managed facilities, as well as introducing SwiftMR™ to unaffiliated MRI facilities equipped with FONAR and/or non-FONAR MRIs. FONAR’s R&D team continues to provide valuable improvements, on a regular basis, to the imaging capabilities of FONAR STAND-UP® MRI (UPRIGHT Multi-Position™ MRI) scanners.”

Significant Event

The Company’s filing status has changed to that of an accelerated filer as the Company’s Total Revenues – Net has surpassed $100 million.

Company Legacy

National Medal of Technology Presented to Dr. Raymond Damadian by President Reagan

WASHINGTON, DC – The White House – July 15, 1988 – President Ronald Reagan awarded the nation’s top scientists and engineers the National Medal of Technology and the National Medal of Science at a ceremony at the White House. Among the honorees were the two scientists responsible for the development of MR scanning, Paul C. Lauterbur and Raymond V. Damadian. Dr. Damadian and Dr. Lauterbur shared the award “For their independent contributions in conceiving and developing the application of magnetic resonance technology to medical uses, including whole-body scanning and diagnostic imaging.”



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7879/224912_821d5d0694f9fbbf_001full.jpg

In 1969, Dr. Damadian was the first to conceive of using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology to scan the human body for diseased tissue. He provided proof of the concept by acquiring an abnormal NMR signal from cancer tissue. His discovery, published in the Journal Science in 1971 is the basis upon which every MRI ever built rests.

Dr. Lauterbur devised a method for converting these signals into pictures, first demonstrating it on two one-millimeter capillary tubes of water.

Dr. Damadian went on to form the world’s first commercial MR scanning company, later known as FONAR Corporation, which birthed a new industry with its introduction of the world’s first MRI scanner in 1980.

At the awards dinner held on the evening before in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department, William Verity, Secretary of Commerce, introduced all of the honorees. He explained that the Medals of Technology and Science were enabled by an act of Congress to recognize the men and women who, through their innovations and inventions, founded major new industries for America.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7879/224912_821d5d0694f9fbbf_002full.jpg

The medal can be seen at the Raymond V. Damadian Memorial Museum at FONAR Corporation, Melville, NY. The museum features a life-size display of Dr. Damadian, his assistants, and Indomitable in the process of conducting the world’s first MRI scan which took place July 2-3, 1977. It includes other prestigious awards, an interactive display, some of Dr. Damadian’s personal items, and many historical artifacts. The public is invited to visit the museum at FONAR in Melville. To make an appointment, contact Daniel Culver, Director of Communications, at RVDmuseum@fonar.com.

About FONAR

FONAR, The Inventor of MR Scanning™, located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI Company in the industry. FONAR went public in 1981 (NASDAQ: FONR). FONAR sold the world’s first commercial MRI to Ronald J Ross, MD, Cleveland, Ohio. It was installed in 1980. Dr. Ross and his team began the world’s first clinical MRI trials in January 1981. The results were reported in the June 1981 edition of Radiology/Nuclear Medicine Magazine and the April 1982 peer-reviewed article in the Journal Radiology. The technique used for obtaining T1 and T2 values was the FONAR technique (Field fOcusing Nuclear mAgnetic Resonance), not the back projection technique. www.fonar.com/innovations-timeline.html.

FONAR’s signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position™ MRI (also known as the STAND-UP® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position™ Imaging (pMRI™) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down, “weightless-only” scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, “If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they’ll be claustrophobic in my parking lot.” Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

FONAR has new works-in-progress technology for visualizing and quantifying the cerebral hydraulics of the central nervous system, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which circulates throughout the brain and vertebral column at the rate of 32 quarts per day. This imaging and quantifying of the dynamics of this vital life-sustaining physiology of the body’s neurologic system has been made possible first by FONAR’s introduction of the MRI and now by this latest works-in-progress method for quantifying CSF in all the normal positions of the body, particularly in its upright flow against gravity. Patients with whiplash or other neck injuries are among those who will benefit from this new understanding.

FONAR’s primary source of income and growth is attributable to its wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA) www.hmca.com.

FONAR’s substantial list of patents includes recent patents for its technology enabling full weight-bearing MRI imaging of all the gravity sensitive regions of the human anatomy, especially the brain, extremities and spine. It includes its newest technology for measuring the Upright cerebral hydraulics of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of the central nervous system. FONAR’s UPRIGHT® Multi-Position™ MRI is the only scanner licensed under these patents.

UPRIGHT®, and STAND-UP® are registered trademarks. The Inventor of MR Scanning™, CSP™, MultiPosition™, UPRIGHT RADIOLOGY™, pMRI™, CFS Videography™, Dynamic™ and The Proof is in the Picture™, are trademarks of Fonar Corporation.

This release may include forward-looking statements from the company that may or may not materialize. Additional information on factors that could potentially affect the company’s financial results may be found in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

June 30, 2024 2023 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,341,193 $ 51,279,707 Short-term investments 136,102 32,799 Accounts receivable – net of allowances for credit losses of $166,049 and $198,593 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 4,035,336 3,861,512 Medical receivables – net 23,991,533 21,259,262 Management and other fees receivable – net of allowances for credit losses of $12,369,921 and $12,608,567 as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 41,953,657 35,888,253 Management and other fees receivable – related party medical practices – net of allowances for credit losses of $6,110,399 and $3,989,692 as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 9,865,061 9,161,870 Inventories 2,715,441 2,569,666 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,285,962 1,607,768 Total Current Assets 140,324,285 125,660,837 Accounts receivable – long term 829,473 710,085 Note receivable – related party 581,183 — Deferred income tax asset 7,223,255 10,041,960 Property and equipment – net 18,708,920 22,146,373 Right-of-use-assets – operating leases 38,427,757 33,068,755 Right-of-use-asset – financing lease 530,348 729,229 Goodwill 4,269,277 4,269,277 Other intangible assets – net 2,870,324 3,431,865 Other assets 481,147 523,506 Total Assets $ 214,245,969 $ 200,581,887

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

LIABILITIES

June 30, 2024 2023 Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 47,002 $ 43,767 Accounts payable 1,855,879 1,579,240 Other current liabilities 7,941,039 5,443,724 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 3,473,674 3,905,484 Financing lease liability – current portion 225,786 217,597 Unearned revenue on service contracts 3,870,229 3,832,184 Customer deposits 443,471 602,377 Total Current Liabilities 17,857,080 15,624,373 Long-Term Liabilities: Unearned revenue on service contracts 1,174,844 760,242 Deferred income tax liability 371,560 394,758 Due to related party medical practices 92,663 92,663 Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion 37,467,746 32,105,405 Financing lease liability – net of current portion 394,723 620,481 Long-term debt and capital leases, less current portion 66,938 115,075 Other liabilities 32,026 41,750 Total Long-Term Liabilities 39,600,500 34,130,374 Total Liabilities 57,457,580 49,754,747

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

June 30, 2024 2023 Stockholders’ Equity: Class A non-voting preferred stock $.0001 par value; 453,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and 2023, 313,438 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 $ 31 $ 31 Preferred stock $.001 par value; 567,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and 2023, issued and outstanding – none — — Common stock $.0001 par value; 8,500,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and 2023, 6,373,375 and 6,462,345 issued at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 6,328,294 and 6,450,882 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 635 647 Class B convertible common stock (10 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 227,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and 2023, 146 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 — — Class C common stock (25 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 567,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and 2023, 382,513 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 38 38 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 180,607,510 182,612,518 Accumulated deficit (13,623,585 ) (24,190,981 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 45,081 and 11,463 shares of common stock at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1,016,632 ) (515,820 ) Total Fonar Corporation’s Stockholders’ Equity 165,967,997 157,906,433 Noncontrolling interests (9,179,608 ) (7,079,293 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 156,788,389 150,827,140 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 214,245,969 $ 200,581,887

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Years Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenues Patient fee revenue, net of contractual allowances and discounts $ 33,815,796 $ 29,793,993 Product sales 737,727 731,607 Service and repair fees 7,452,212 7,419,104 Service and repair fees – related parties 139,167 110,000 Management and other fees 48,789,287 48,640,497 Management and other fees – related party medical practices 11,949,900 11,949,900 Total Revenues – Net 102,884,089 98,645,101 Costs and Expenses Costs related to product sales 1,052,159 852,025 Costs related to service and repair fees 3,577,570 3,033,967 Costs related to service and repair fees – related parties 144,413 44,983 Costs related to patient fee revenue 18,199,579 16,183,166 Costs related to management and other fees 28,626,595 26,975,563 Costs related to management and other fees – related party medical practices 6,143,728 5,807,454 Research and development 1,735,949 1,567,749 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,868,732 29,390,932 Total Costs and Expenses 86,348,725 83,855,839 Income from Operations 16,535,364 14,789,262 Other Income and (Expenses): Interest expense (76,997 ) (50,131 ) Investment income – related party 25,959 — Investment income 2,126,439 1,222,176 Other income – related party 576,857 — Other income (expense) 78,763 (202,720 ) Income before provision for income taxes and noncontrolling interests 19,266,385 15,758,587 Provision for Income Taxes (5,168,968 ) (3,632,071 ) Net Income 14,097,417 $ 12,126,516 Net Income – Noncontrolling Interests (3,530,021 ) (2,750,740 ) Net Income – Attributable to FONAR 10,567,396 $ 9,375,776

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Continued)

For the Years Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 9,908,920 $ 8,801,974 Net Income Available to Class A Non-Voting Preferred Stockholders $ 490,776 $ 427,666 Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders $ 167,700 $ 146,136 Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.56 $ 1.35 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.53 $ 1.32 Basic and Diluted Income Per Share – Class C Common $ 0.44 $ 0.38 Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding – Common Stockholders 6,350,862 6,539,376 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding – Common Stockholders 6,478,366 6,666,880 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding – Class C Common 382,513 382,513

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended June 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2024 2023 Net Income $ 14,097,417 $ 12,126,516 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,596,421 4,540,135 Provision for credit losses 1,882,061 5,513,476 Deferred income tax – net 2,795,507 2,979,550 Amortization on right-of-use assets 4,311,762 4,264,818 Gain on sale of equipment – related party (581,183 ) — (Gain)Loss on disposition of fixed assets (75,411 ) 213,244 Abandoned patents 225,419 — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts, medical and management fee receivables (11,676,139 ) (8,055,843 ) Notes receivable 55,200 (64,532 ) Inventories (145,775 ) (209,845 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 266,606 (438,911 ) Other assets 42,359 2,763 Accounts payable 276,639 19,685 Other current liabilities 2,949,962 (2,527,100 ) Customer advances (158,906 ) 241,132 Operating lease liabilities (4,541,352 ) (3,862,814 ) Financing lease liabilities (217,569 ) (210,353 ) Other liabilities (9,724 ) (64,791 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 14,093,294 14,467,130 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (789,961 ) (4,218,084 ) Purchase of Short-term investment (103,303 ) (473 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 75,411 — Cost of patents (32,885 ) (119,571 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (850,738 ) (4,338,128 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of borrowings and capital lease obligations (44,902 ) (36,615 ) Purchase of treasury stock (2,505,832 ) (1,759,457 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,630,336 ) (5,776,200 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (8,181,070 ) (7,572,272 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,061,486 2,556,730 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF YEAR 51,279,707 48,722,977 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF YEAR $ 56,341,193 $ 51,279,707

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224912