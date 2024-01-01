Genshin Impact and McDonald’s Are Cooking Up Some Special Treats for Players in the US

HoYoverse partners with McDonald’s to deliver two tasty options for restaurant guests in the US

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genshin Impact and McDonald’s are proud to announce a new collaboration that will deliver two limited-edition products for players and customers in the United States. Available only through the McDonald’s app from Sept. 17-29, this collaboration will give fans the chance to earn unique in-game rewards with the purchase of limited-time items. In-game rewards include Primogems, Golden Apple Pastry, a special Wind Glider, an exclusive name card, and much more.

Watch the Genshin Impact × McDonald’s Trailer here:

First, the “Genshin Impact Apple Pie” will feature McDonald’s classic Apple Pie with exclusively-designed limited edition packaging that spotlights two popular characters from Genshin Impact – Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou. Fans who purchase the Apple Pie through the app will be rewarded with in-game items like 40 Primogems, three exclusive Golden Apple Pastries, and a “Golden Apple Pastry” Recipe that can enhance players’ combat strengths during their adventures in Teyvat.

McDonald’s is also introducing a new meal for gamers, the “Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy™ Meal”, which features the Deluxe McCrispy, fries, an exclusively-designed, limited-edition Apple Pie, and a drink. Fans who purchase this meal will be rewarded with a “Wings of Delicacies” Wind Glider and an exclusive “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” Namecard to decorate their journey in the game. In order to receive in-game rewards, this meal must also be purchased through the McDonald’s App.

The first-ever Genshin Impact × McDonald’s delicacies will be available for players in the US starting Sept. 17. Players can read more about the event details, guidelines, and rules here , in the McDonald’s App, and also via @GenshinImpact on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About HoYoverse:

HoYoverse is committed to providing immersive virtual world experiences to players around the world. We have brought fans popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero, as well as a wide range of entertainment content.

Community is at the heart of everything we do. We are devoted to engaging fans and fostering an enthusiastic and inclusive global community that provides access and encouragement for people to share their passion for ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) through their own creativity and skills.

Pushing the boundaries of imagination, we consistently explore cutting-edge game development technologies and have accumulated leading technical capabilities in cel shading, cloud gaming, and other fields.

In the future, we will continue to expand our content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Seoul, and other areas.

About Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 5.0, Natlan, the sixth of the seven nations is open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.

About McDonald’s:

Campaign exclusives valid 1x per apple pie or Genshin Meal purchase at participating McDonald’s for a limited time. Must opt in to email and Rewards before purchase. Exclusives available via app purchase from September 17 – 29.

©McDonald’s LLC, 2024. McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

“Sprite” is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

