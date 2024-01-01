Global Advanced Metals Partners With Department of Defense to Re-Establish Niobium Oxide Production Capabilities

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept 25, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Global Advanced Metals (GAM), a leading global producer of metallurgical products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to re-establish defense-critical niobium oxide production. The project, supported by a $26.4 million award from the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization directorate, leverages GAM’s existing tantalum production in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

GAM Logo

The DOD’s capital contribution will accelerate the development of the United States’ first niobium oxide production in over 30 years. Niobium oxide is a precursor to high-purity superalloys in advanced aircraft, rocket systems, and various other defense platforms. GAM’s public-private partnership forms a key component of the DOD’s ongoing efforts to solidify the U.S. aerospace and defense industrial base.

“GAM is proud to contribute to strengthening U.S. and allied capability by mitigating supply vulnerabilities previously exploitable by our adversaries,” said GAM’s CEO, Andrew O’Donovan. “Every opportunity to decrease adversarial influence over defense supply chains should be taken, and we are delighted that the DOD chose to support GAM in this endeavor.”

“Pennsylvania has built and powered our Nation for generations, so it’s no surprise that workers in Berks County will soon produce critical minerals to make the aircraft, rocket systems, and other equipment our military needs to ensure our national security,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “I advocated for our Commonwealth to tackle this critical mineral risk so that we can continue the proud tradition of supporting our warfighters and the Department of Defense as a whole.”

“As a former chemistry teacher and Air Force officer, I’ve been championing efforts on critical mineral supply chains and the importance of bringing related manufacturing back to the U.S. since I first arrived in Congress,” said U.S. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). “So when I visited Global Advanced Metals (GAM) in Berks County last year, I was in awe of their state-of-the-art operations – I knew GAM and companies like them have the blueprint we need to reduce reliance on countries like China for critical minerals. I’m so thrilled to hear GAM is receiving a $26.4 million award for niobium processing and manufacturing of defense-critical materials! With this federal investment, more jobs in our community will be created and our national security will be strengthened.”

About GAM

A leading conflict-free tantalum producer, GAM has exclusive rights to the world’s largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia.

GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing.

GAM’s smelting facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared “Conflict-Free” in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance to the current Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) standard.

Contact Information

Kurt Habecker

Sr. Marketing Manager

khabecker@globaladvancedmetals.com

1 610-369-8220

SOURCE: Global Advanced Metals

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com