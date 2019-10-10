Hebei International Industrial Design Week Concludes, Highlighting Global Design Innovation

Hebei, China–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2024) – The 2024 Hebei International Industrial Design Week, hosted by the Hebei International Design Center (HIDC), successfully concluded its week-long program on September 26. Bringing together global design experts, enterprises, and institutions, this year’s event focused on fostering cross-cultural collaboration and driving innovation in the design industry.

Held from September 20 to 26, the event featured international product launches, exhibitions, and matchmaking activities, providing a platform for design professionals to explore emerging trends and cutting-edge technologies. As globalization deepens, the role of design in bridging economic and cultural divides was a key theme of the week, with a particular focus on how design can serve as a tool for economic integration.

Participants from diverse countries shared insights into design thinking and aesthetic preferences, facilitating the creation of designs with broader international appeal. The event underscored the importance of collaboration, as designers discussed the challenges and opportunities in the global marketplace, while showcasing solutions that resonate across cultural contexts.

Hebei’s design industry continues to thrive on the international stage, thanks to its unique blend of historical significance and forward-looking innovation. During the event, Hebei-based designers and enterprises exhibited their latest achievements in fields such as artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, and next-generation technologies. These innovations reflect China’s transition from “Made in China” to “Created in China,” marking a significant milestone in the country’s design evolution.

As the event concluded, HIDC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering international cooperation in design, contributing to global economic development, and promoting cross-border collaboration.

For more information and highlights from the event, visit：https://youtu.be/eCZzNiBEtLk

