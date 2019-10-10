Hillcrest Energy Technologies Discusses Ocean Batteries Joint Development and ZVS Technology with The MarketGems Podcast

Towson, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2024) – Chesapeake Group features Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) (“the Company”) CEO, Don Currie, as an exclusive guest on the MarketGems Podcast to discuss the Company’s recent and upcoming catalysts, including commercialization of their ZVS technology and joint development agreement with Ocean Batteries SA.

To view the full video interview with MarketGems Podcast and Don Currie, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqSv261Rnp4

To listen to the full audio interview with MarketGems Podcast and Don Currie, click here:https://audioboom.com/posts/8567942-hillcrest-energy-technologies-ceo-don-currie-joins-the-marketgems-podcast

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT,” on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange as “7HI”. For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

MarketGems Podcast by Chesapeake Group

The MarketGems Podcast, hosted by the Chesapeake Group, allows companies to build investor awareness, while also updating current shareholders through exclusive CEO interviews. To learn more about the MarketGems Podcast and view our latest interviews, click here.

