IEC Announces Update on Winners Waygers AI Powered Sports Handicapping Assistant

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – September 10, 2024) – International Endeavors Corp. (OTC PINK: IDVV) (“IEC”), a technology holdings company announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) powered sports handicapping assistant has received additional pro subscribers, and its free beta version has topped 4000 subscribers.

Previously the company announced the launch of winnersaygers.com, a one of a kind artificial intelligence (AI) powered sports handicapping program in beta mode. Today we are pleased to announce that the free beta service has already received 4000 subscribers.

Current subscribers are being given picks that the AI is generating for the current NFL season, and plans are to convert subscribers to several paid options towards the end of October as the AI learns more data during the current season and becomes more efficient in its strategy. Last season the AI had over a 60% win rate, with an increasingly better win rate as the season progresses and the AI is able to use more up to date information. The current focus is building subscribers while perfecting the AI’s thought process.

We have received additional subscribers for the professional AI handicapping version. Used by professional handicappers that helped to develop the tools and datasets for the AI. The pro tools do not make picks for professionals, but instead help them to acquire data at a much faster pace and allow them to increase their action. We anticipate reaching up to 100 subscribers by year end. Due to that nature of the handicapping community, Pro subscribers are acquired by referrals. Each paying a negotiable signup fee of up to $10,000 per license along with a monthly subscription of $1000 to $2000.

Winners Waygers spokesperson Marrion Lewis stated “We are on track with offering the service to the mainstream. Converting the pro version to a more user friendly mainstream style has been an undertaking, but one that our team is doing well. We’re confident that a product will be there that can revolutionize the industry.”

Winners Waygers Video

https://vimeo.com/999064151?share=copy

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation (“IEC”) is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222813