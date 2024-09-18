In the Name of Retail Revolution: Rockbird Media Brings Back Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sep 18, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – In a relentless bid to revolutionize the retail and e-commerce landscape across Southeast Asia and beyond, Rockbird Media proudly brings back the Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia (RESA) in Thailand, set to take place on October 17, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. Under the theme “Retail Revolution: Illuminating Digital Drivers for Growth and Security,” this event promises to be a pivotal gathering for industry leaders and innovators.

Closing in on how to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the summit will provide invaluable insights into consumer trends, technological advancements, and strategies for overcoming industry challenges. As Southeast Asia continues to make strides in digital innovation, this summit will illuminate the path forward for businesses looking to thrive in the digital age.

Bringing together C-level executives and top industry leaders, RESA Thailand 2024 is a unique platform for networking and collaboration, where attendees will get to hear from industry experts about the latest trends and innovations and partake in in-depth discussions on specific topics of interest. Touching on the pressing issues facing the industry, they’ll have opportunities to connect with peers in a relaxed setting and tailor their experience to suit their professional needs.

With Thailand being at the forefront of digital innovation in retail, this summit is a unique opportunity to explore the dynamic changes shaping the industry. Rockbird Media is excited to bring together pioneers and thought leaders to share their expertise and drive transformative change.

For more information, including registration details, complete agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/resa-thailand-2024/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:

annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com