Intapp partners with Gain.pro to empower mutual clients with actionable transaction-focused deal intelligence

Access to private market intelligence within Intapp DealCloud helps professionals identify and qualify more acquisition opportunities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that it has partnered with private market intelligence provider Gain.pro to enhance the dealmaking process.

The new partnership allows Intapp DealCloud clients with a Gain.pro subscription to access Gain.pro’s private market intelligence directly from the DealCloud platform. Enabling professionals to view DealCloud’s centralized, proprietary intelligence alongside Gain.pro’s global company intelligence creates a single source of truth for all relevant acquisition opportunities. This combined intelligence, paired with DealCloud’s powerful deal management capabilities, provides:

Enhanced deal sourcing and analysis. Professionals can now find and track the total addressable asset pool and triage opportunities early so that efforts match investment focus.

Professionals can now find and track the total addressable asset pool and triage opportunities early so that efforts match investment focus. Streamlined workflow integration. The Gain.pro engine continuously updates company records in DealCloud.

The Gain.pro engine continuously updates company records in DealCloud. Proprietary transaction insights. Firms gain a competitive advantage with intelligence that supports better decision-making.

Firms gain a competitive advantage with intelligence that supports better decision-making. Seamless data sharing. Users can easily push data from Gain.pro into DealCloud with one click, and automatically pull data from Gain.pro when creating new companies in DealCloud.

“While we know that investors build their business on the application of their intelligence, in today’s market, the speed with which they make actionable decisions has become a critical factor,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “Intapp’s partnership with Gain.pro gives our clients the opportunity to integrate critical private market data directly with their proprietary deal intelligence. This lets them source more and better acquisitions significantly faster than their competitors.”

“We’re excited to partner with Intapp to create the ultimate single source of truth for transaction-focused deal intelligence,” said Philip De Vusser, COO at Gain.pro. “Combining the proprietary deal records in Intapp DealCloud with our industry-leading private market intelligence will bring a new level of understanding and clarity to our customers’ deal sourcing processes.”

De Vusser continued, “Together, our solutions will provide professionals with significant efficiency gains and enable strong collaboration. Leveraging extensive data that is clean, sourced, and up to date allows a clear pathway to potential opportunities and drives fast, accurate decision making.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X (@intapp) and LinkedIn .

About Gain.pro

Gain.pro is on a mission to provide global private market visibility. Our industry-leading platform combines advanced AI tech with local-for-local research. It delivers the highest quality information on the companies that matter to you most. We serve 100% of MBB/Big-4 advisories, clients representing >$500bn of private equity capital, and more than 70% of the top 20 global M&A houses. Examples include Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and Bain & Company. We lead the market on customer satisfaction, as validated by external research (User Evidence survey 2023). Gain.pro has been named as one of Europe’s top 50 fastest-growing businesses, operating globally with offices in Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Warsaw, and Bangalore.

Contact:

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

Chrissie Jamieson

VP, Marketing, Gain.pro

chrissie.jamieson@gain.pro