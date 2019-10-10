KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Marysville, Washington

West Magnolia offers personalized, new homes in the Seattle area with family friendly community amenities and close to outdoor recreation, priced from the $670,000s.









MARYSVILLE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of West Magnolia, a new community of two-story homes in desirable Marysville, Washington. The new homes at West Magnolia are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Planned family friendly community amenities include a park and open space.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Seattle area spacious new two-story homes in a beautiful community with several amenities, including a park and open space,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “Families will appreciate West Magnolia’s proximity to a variety of popular outdoor recreation, including Stevens Pass, Mount Pilchuck, Whidbey Island and Lake Sevens and convenient to shopping, dining and family entertainment. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

West Magnolia is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is located at 87th Avenue Northeast and 49th Street Northeast, near Highway 9 and minutes away from Interstate 5. The community provides access to the Seattle-area’s major employment centers, including Boeing’s Everett facility. West Magnolia is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Seattle Premium Outlets®, Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Village. The neighborhood is close to several parks and walking trails, including Jennings Memorial Park and Centennial Trail and is also a short drive to outdoor recreation at Stevens Pass, Mount Pilchuck, Whidbey Island and Lake Stevens.

The West Magnolia sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $670,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



clemessurier@kbhome.com