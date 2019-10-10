On Sept. 5, 2024, KD College Prep hosted a college fair at its Plano campus with 25 colleges and nearly 200 attendees. Students and families connected with admissions representatives, collected information, and explored college options from universities across the country.

Coppell, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2024) – On Sept. 5, 2024, KD College Prep (KD) hosted a college fair at its Plano campus. The event connected students with admissions reps and alumni from 25 colleges located outside of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex.

KD College Prep Hosts Plano College Fair, Featuring 25 Colleges

Nearly 200 people attended the event, which had the highest attendance of the three college fairs KD has hosted so far with the DFW Admissions Regional Network (DARN).

During the event, students and their families talked to admissions representatives, asked questions, and collected college informational materials and merch. Colleges showcased included Baylor University, Purdue University, High Point University, Kansas State University, The University of Alabama, Oklahoma State University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and others.

KD’s college fairs serve as a learning opportunity for current students, many of whom will attend several college fairs and information sessions as they consider which schools to add to their college list. The event also gave students the opportunity to visit with KD’s college counseling team about services that help assist with the college selection process, like the APPLY NOW! Advantage Program.

“It’s very important to learn how to make a good first impression, how to ask meaningful questions, and to gain confidence interacting with college representatives. We want students to get excited early about their college admissions prospects so that they will take full responsibility for each important step required to achieve their college goals,” said KD CEO David Dillard.

KD plans to host its next college fair in Spring of 2025. To learn more about how to prepare for the next event, families can access KD’s college fair guide, which gives tips on what to do before, during, and after an event.

“College fairs are just one more addition to the many tools we provide in efforts to better equip students and their families for college admissions success. We believe in our students and are working tirelessly to help them discover and achieve admissions success for their ‘best-fit’ colleges because we believe the right student at the right college can change the world,” Dillard said.

All university names and/or marks are owned by their respective institutions. KD College Prep has no affiliation with these institutions and KD College Prep is not approved or endorsed by them.

