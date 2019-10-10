Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. Expands Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury Services Across Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2024) – Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a leading Philadelphia-based law firm, today announced the expansion of its medical malpractice and personal injury legal services to cover the entire state of Pennsylvania. This expansion includes new office locations in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Lancaster, Reading, and Bala Cynwyd.

The firm’s growth comes in response to an increasing demand for experienced legal representation in medical malpractice and personal injury cases throughout Pennsylvania. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. will now offer its expertise in handling cases such as surgical errors, birth injuries, misdiagnoses, automobile accidents, workplace injuries, and premises liability incidents to a broader range of clients across the state.

The firm's attorneys handle a wide range of cases, including surgical errors, birth injuries, and misdiagnoses, along with personal injury claims related to automobile accidents, workplace injuries, and premises liability incidents. By offering extensive legal support to victims of negligence, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. strives to help clients navigate the legal complexities surrounding their claims.

Medical malpractice and personal injury cases often involve significant medical expenses, lost wages, emotional trauma, and long-term care. Victims may face adverse effects from improper treatments, medication errors, or delayed diagnoses, while personal injury victims can experience financial challenges due to lost income and medical bills. The team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is dedicated to ensuring that every case is thoroughly investigated, seeking fair compensation for the physical, emotional, and financial harm endured by victims. Potential clients are encouraged to learn more about their legal rights and explore their options for filing a claim by visiting Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or contacting their office.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is equipped to handle even the most complex legal cases. With extensive knowledge of Pennsylvania laws, the firm’s attorneys work diligently to hold negligent parties accountable for their actions. Whether addressing medical errors, defective products, or catastrophic injuries, they pursue justice for their clients, ensuring that insurance companies and responsible parties are held liable for damages. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients only pay if a favorable outcome is reached.

Personal injury lawsuits often arise from the failure of a healthcare provider or other responsible party to meet their legal duty of care. In cases involving medical malpractice claims, injured persons can suffer not only physical pain but also mental anguish and emotional distress. A personal injury attorney can help accident victims pursue compensation for injuries sustained due to medical negligence, including both special damages like medical expenses and non-economic damages such as loss of enjoyment and the overall diminished quality of life. Personal injury law ensures that these individuals can seek the monetary compensation necessary to move forward with their lives.

Common types of personal injury lawsuits handled by Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. include motor vehicle accidents, product liability claims, and cases of wrongful conduct by healthcare professionals. Injured parties in these cases often seek punitive damages, which are designed to punish the at-fault party for egregious negligence or intentional harm. Personal injury lawyers at the firm work closely with clients to establish a legal claim, ensuring that the fault party is held responsible under the applicable legal standards. Whether a case involves medical malpractice, a defective product, or a serious accident, the injured party deserves compensation for their physical and emotional suffering.

Through a detailed legal process, the firm’s attorneys thoroughly review the injured person’s medical records, gather evidence of medical negligence, and collaborate with expert medical professionals to demonstrate that the standard of care was not met. Personal injury claims can result in financial compensation for medical care, property damage, and loss of enjoyment of life, among other types of damages. In medical malpractice lawsuits, the responsible healthcare provider may be found liable for improper medical procedures, misdiagnoses, or substandard care, and victims can pursue a civil action to recover the full extent of their losses.

The firm’s presence extends beyond Philadelphia, with offices located in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Lancaster, Reading, and Bala Cynwyd. This allows Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. to assist victims across the state, offering legal representation for those who have suffered due to medical malpractice or personal injury. By seeking compensation through legal channels, victims can alleviate the financial and emotional burdens caused by another party’s negligence. For those who have been affected, taking legal action is a step toward reclaiming control and securing a more stable future.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is available to assist clients in Pennsylvania with a wide range of legal issues, including medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death claims. The firm provides personalized attention and legal guidance to help victims and their families obtain justice and financial relief.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, securing over $100 million in results across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers’ compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

