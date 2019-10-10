Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel installs Quick Custom Intelligence’s Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a groundbreaking move, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel have announced a strategic enterprise partnership that will revolutionize the gaming and hospitality industry in the Washington market, setting the stage for a dynamic synergy between technology and hospitality.

The software deployment has been completed and training will begin soon. The state-of-the-art platform is expected to enhance operations, optimize service and ensure guests have an unparalleled experience.

JaNessa Bumgarner, CEO of Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We at Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI platform is a game-changer, and we believe it will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the level of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests. With QCI’s innovative solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Washington market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, echoed this sentiment, expressing his satisfaction with the newly formed partnership, “At QCI, we value partnerships that are built on mutual respect, shared vision, and commitment. Our collaboration with Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel is the epitome of such a relationship. We’ve been deeply impressed by the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel team, their passion for excellence, and their unwavering dedication to enhancing guest experiences. I’m proud and excited about the journey ahead and confident that together, we’ll set new standards in the Washington market.”

ABOUT Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel is proudly owned and operated by The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation. The Chehalis Tribe is a vital community with rich cultural traditions that have endured for centuries. They honor their proud history and advance their vision by expanding business opportunities, educational resources and healthcare and outreach services. Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel is an award winning casino resort located in Rochester, Washington. We offer the newest in slots, table games, bingo, sportsbook, pet friendly hotel, award winning restaurants and much more! To learn more about us, please visit our website luckyeagle.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354