LVT Launches New Command Center to Drive Immediate Informed Action for Security Teams

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (GSX, Booth #1815) LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) , the leader of customizable mobile security and cloud-native software solutions, today unveiled its next-generation Command Center —the culmination 100s of hours spent shadowing and collaborating with security operations teams—designed to give security operators unrivaled control over their video security systems. The 8-year-old proven VSaaS solution, now available in beta, was rebuilt from the ground up to empower personnel with unparalleled efficiency and effective incident management capabilities, including a new user experience that reduces the time needed to make informed response decisions.

“For nearly a decade, LVT’s Command Center has given security leaders who want to leverage the power of cloud-native software services unmatched situational awareness. Our new Command Center experience provides an even more seamless, reliable, and highly effective system built to stay ahead of the evolving security landscape while leveraging the globally scalable, lower cost of ownership, and dynamic power of cloud compute,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “Security teams are often hampered by solutions that restrict them from taking real-time action; failing to deliver timely alerts and provide the essential information to inform an effective response at any moment, day or night.”

The LVT Command Center was designed using extensive market research and customer feedback, which highlighted the acute need for sophisticated, AI-integrated security management solutions. New and enhanced features that provide customizations to manage complex enterprise environments at scale include:

Instant video playback: Access and stream recorded videos with no delay, improving decision-making processes and enabling more accurate and effective responses.

Watch cameras from multiple units for a more comprehensive and detailed understanding of incidents.

Configure the Command Center to prioritize alerts and decide what notifications they receive, such as marking potential assaults as high priority and animals as low priority.

Classify incidents and quickly review incidents within a category classification to understand how those situations were resolved.

Review responses, find training opportunities, and optimize future responses through a new timeline view that shows exactly what happened during an incident across LVT Units, including security personnel actions.

Customers can access the beta Command Center today, with general availability in Q4 2024. Future enhancements will include new AI capabilities and intuitive automatic alerts. Customers can contact their LVT representative in order to join the Command Center beta.

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar powered and cellular-connected surveillance solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, UT, LVT’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .