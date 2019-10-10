Marcus & Millichap’s IPA Capital Markets Announces Strategic Hire of Industry Veteran in Dallas

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$k #apartmentmentinvestments–IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), specializing in capital markets services for major private and institutional clients, announced today the hiring of Harry Krieger as a managing director, responsible for placing debt for institutional clients.





Based in Dallas, Krieger will be part of the firm’s Los Angeles-based IPA Capital Markets team led by executive managing director Brian Eisendrath and senior managing director Cameron Chalfant. He will collaborate with the firm’s Texas-based, market-leading IPA multifamily investment sales team led by Drew Kile and Will Balthrope to provide clients with capital markets services.

“We are excited to expand our team with the addition of Harry Krieger,” said Eisendrath. “Harry’s deep market knowledge and strong client relationships will help us continue to provide white glove service. Through our L.A. team’s collaboration with the Texas IPA investment sales team, we have financed over $850 million across 20 transactions in Texas during the past year. With the addition of Harry, we plan to significantly grow this figure.”

Krieger joins the firm from CBRE, where he spent nearly 11 years originating and placing debt for institutional clients, including some of the top pension fund and private equity fund investors in the country.

IPA Capital Markets acquired Eisendrath Finance Group Inc. in January 2022 and since then, the team has financed over 150 transactions valued at more than $5 billion. The team works closely with Strategic Alliance partner, M&T Realty Capital Corporation and has strong relationships with agencies, insurance companies, debt funds, banks and private equity funds.

“Harry’s specialized expertise in multifamily provides our IPA investment sales team with an additional local resource to serve institutional and high net worth clients,” said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business for the firm’s capital markets business. “His deep knowledge and capital relationships position us to continue providing outstanding value to our institutional clients.”

About IPA Capital Markets

IPA Capital Markets is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI). IPA Capital Markets provides major private and institutional clients with commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity, and sponsor equity. For more information, please visit institutionalpropertyadvisors.com/capital-markets.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Contacts

Gina Relva, VP Public Relations



gina.relva@marcusmillichap.com