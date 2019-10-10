Mercury Introduces New Small Form Factor Digital Signal Processing Module Powered by Altera Agilex FPGAs

Mercury’s DRF4580L small-form-factor module Mercury’s DRF4580L, a small-form-factor module that uses Altera™ Agilex FPGAs to detect and process emissions from a wide portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced the expansion of its portfolio of Direct RF digital signal processing products that use Altera™ Agilex FPGAs to detect and process emissions from a wide portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Direct RF components and modules directly digitize radio frequency signals at the antenna signal frequency, eliminating the analog signal down conversion stages required by legacy hardware. This approach requires extremely fast converters, high-bandwidth digital data links, and powerful real-time digital signal processing. The results are reductions in size, weight, power, cost, and latency that can benefit a variety of radar, communications, electronic warfare, SIGINT, and industrial applications.

In January, Mercury introduced the DRF2580, a playing card-size system-on-module (SOM) based on the Intel Agilex 9 SoC FPGA AGRW014 that converts between analog and digital signals at 64 Gigasamples per second. The company now offers the DRF4580L, a small-form-factor module that incorporates the DRF2580 SOM within a ruggedized, conduction-cooled enclosure that is ready for defense applications. The product comes with Mercury’s Navigator® Board Support Package and FPGA Design Kit that allow customers to develop custom IP for the module that can be installed within hours. Mercury delivered the first DRF4580L unit to a customer in August.

“We continue to innovate to enhance the Mercury Processing Platform and make the latest commercial technologies available to the defense industrial base,” said Ken Hermanny, Mercury’s Vice President of Signal Technologies. “With a growing portfolio of products that make Direct RF spectrum digitization possible, our customers now have more options to deploy this technology to capture, process, and exploit signals at the edge.”

“Altera Agilex 9 SoC FPGAs deliver high-performance RF digitization capabilities in SWAP constrained environments that can now be placed closer to the sensor,” said John Sotir, Senior Director, Military Aerospace and Government Business and State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Packaging (SHIP) at Altera, an Intel Company. “By collaborating with Mercury, a trusted partner in transforming commercial technology for aerospace and defense applications, we are able to deliver this latest technology to our customers developing future radar, electronic warfare, and mission-critical applications.”

The DRF4580L features:

6.4″ x 6.4″ x 1.7″ form factor

Four 64 GSPS A/D and D/A converters

Altera Agilex 9 SoC FPGA AGRW014

16 GB DDR4 SDRAM

Four 100 GigE optical interfaces

Ruggedized and conduction-cooled options

Optional fan kit for table-top development

FPGA design kit for custom IP development

Board Support Package (BSP) for software development

Mercury will be showcasing the DRF4580L at booth 1642 at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., September 16-18.

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 23 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

