MobilityX 2024 to showcase latest trends in EV market

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – MobilityX 2024 is set to take center stage as one of the most anticipated exhibitions and summits in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the future of clean mobility at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 9-11 October, 2024. Co-located with the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) and the Clean Energy Technology Asia (CETA) summit, MobilityX will highlight the latest advancements in the clean mobility market, facilitate cutting-edge partnerships, and ignite discussions that will shape the mobility landscape in Southeast Asia.

As Southeast Asia positions itself as a rising global hub for the electric vehicle industry, MobilityX 2024 will serve as a premier platform for stakeholders to exchange insights on EV trends, technology advancements, and policy frameworks that are driving the sector forward. From OEM automakers to energy providers, government bodies to tech innovators, the event will feature groundbreaking innovations that address the growing demand for clean, sustainable mobility solutions.

MobilityX 2024 will play a critical role in supporting Malaysia’s aspirations as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which identifies green mobility as a key pillar of the country’s sustainable development strategy. The event will showcase how the growing EV ecosystem can help operationalise a low-carbon transport system, aligning with Malaysia’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Electric vehicles are steering nations towards a cleaner future, and Malaysia has the right foundations in place to build a low-carbon transport infrastructure,” said Mel Lanvers-Shah, CEO of The Co_Lab Pte Ltd, the event’s owner and organiser. “With the support of initiatives like MobilityX and collaboration among industry leaders, we are well on track to establish Southeast Asia as a leader in future mobility.”

As a dynamic platform for innovation, MobilityX 2024 will feature interactive exhibits, product launches, and expert panels at the co-located CETA Summit discussing the latest technologies shaping the future of mobility. Topics will include the integration of electric vehicles into smart cities, advancements in EV charging infrastructure, and the role of autonomous and connected vehicles in reducing emissions and transforming urban transport.

In addition to showcasing technological advancements, MobilityX 2024 will foster cross-industry collaborations and partnerships essential to accelerating the global EV transition. It will provide opportunities for OEMs, Mobility Innovators, After Market Suppliers and Technology Providers to network and engage in strategic dialogues that address both the challenges and opportunities facing the clean mobility sector.

With Southeast Asia on the cusp of a mobility revolution, Malaysia stands at the forefront of this transformation. MobilityX 2024 is set to cement the nation’s role as a leading player in the global EV market, propelling the region towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The IGEM, CETA, and MobilityX Exhibition and Summit is set to welcome nearly 50,000 attendees, with over 500 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing cutting-edge solutions. Energy professionals from across the region will gather to explore innovations and secure the resources needed to drive business growth and sustainability in the industry.

Organised by The Co_Lab Pte Ltd, MobilityX is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as its strategic partner.

To register and for more information, please visit www.mobilityx.asia.

About MobilityX

MobilityX is an annual exhibition and summit focused on future and clean mobility and electric vehicle innovations, driving the mobility transition across Asia. Co-located with IGEM and CETA, MobilityX brings together OEMs, Mobility Innovators, After Market Suppliers and Technology Providers from around the region to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of mobility.

