Morpheus.Network’s Masternode Program to Support the Digitization of Supply Chain Documents and IoT Data

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morpheus.Network, the leading supply chain middleware, has announced that it has over 5000 nodes staked since it launched its innovative Trust.Supply Network. The program has already seen over 11.2 million MNW tokens bridged to Polygon Network.

“The uptake of token staking by the Morpheus.Network community points to a real understanding of blockchain tech in the supply chain. This is just one example and is mirrored by others such as the California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) digitization of 42 million car titles using blockchain to modernize the state’s title transfer process,” says Dan Weinberger, Co-founder and CEO of Morpheus.Network.

By leveraging blockchain technology Morpheus.Network is able to provide a seamless and automated supply chain middleware solution that addresses some of the most pressing challenges faced by businesses today from DePIN hardware logistics to food provenance.

In a note to their community the enterprise driven blockchain company announced that its masternode network, available at Trust.Supply is nearing full stake capacity.

Morpheus.Network’s vision to fix the world’s leading supply chain complications has attracted the attention of governments and private enterprises hoping to add an extra layer of efficiency to their operations.

The Power of Masternodes

Masternodes play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and performance of the network. They provide critical services such as transaction validation, network security, and governance, ensuring that the platform remains reliable and efficient. The high level of participation is a clear indication of the trust the community has in Morpheus.Network’s technology and its future prospects.

Roadmap

In the months to come, Morpheus.Network has a robust roadmap with many announcements, including a planned roll out of their customizable SME solution that will provide blockchain and automation to a whole new layer of the supply chain market.

By joining trust.supply, users can view all of the details in the Morpheus Network customized dashboard. Users can learn more about Morpheus Network in their weekly spaces where the team regularly meets with the community.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is intensely focused on helping companies and government organizations eliminate inefficiencies and remove barriers to optimize and automate enterprise supply chain operations. Their multi-award winning supply chain middleware platform leverages transformational digital technologies such as ML/AI, IoT and Blockchain and has over 150 integrations with leading companies, including SAP, DHL, Fedex, Cargowise, Dimitra, Telefonica, Marsh, Swift and more. Morpheus.Network helps clients to potentially maximize revenue through digitization and process automation, protecting sensitive data, and untangling complex issues with the legacy supply chain system while delivering effective, equitable, and efficient global trade solutions.

