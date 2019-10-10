NordPass introduced advanced upgrades to its autofill feature

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NordPass , the password manager created by the team behind NordVPN, has just announced that it has significantly improved its autofill feature. With new functionalities, NordPass users can now log in to their accounts with a single click, bundle the accounts of the same company, experience advanced subdomain matching, and more.

“We are highly invested in ensuring our individual and business customers experience the best of the autofill feature, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular functionalities we offer. By helping internet users skip manual credential entry, we ensure smooth and secure navigation between online accounts and help avoid various cyberattacks,” says Gediminas Brencius, head of product growth at NordPass .

Single step sign-in

To avoid multiple steps in the login process, namely landing on the page, selecting credentials, and performing on-page actions, NordPass introduced an Instant Login feature. Following the prompt ‘Login with NordPass,’ customers can log in with a single click. This feature can be disabled anytime in the settings for individual websites.

Bundling websites or apps

NordPass also introduced a feature to bundle password entries for websites and apps of the same company, such as Facebook and Messenger. Since the same credentials are used to access those, this new solution will save company customers the time required to manage these credentials. So, if users have multiple entries for related accounts with the same password, they can now merge them into one and remove the others. This feature is available on desktop and Android devices.

Subdomain matching

Another addition to NordPass is Subdomain Matching, which helps manage autofill suggestions on websites that contain subdomains in the website (for instance, one.example.com; two.example.com). Before, users were provided with different login options on such accounts, and now the autofill chooses the match itself. This behavior can be controlled in the settings.

Expanded Custom Field autofill

NordPass improved its Custom Field functionality. It now allows users to add additional data fields to credit cards, personal information, and secure note items stored in the vault and autofill them on websites. To date, this feature has only been available for password items.

According to Brencius, these autofill upgrades mark yet another highlight in the autofill feature’s development. In July, NordPass announced that its autofill for field and form recognition is now performing at over 99% accuracy.

