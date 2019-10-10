Nucleus launches ALICE, an AI employee available within a free cloud business communication solution that activates in thirty seconds

WATERLOO, Ontario and RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As of today, North American entrepreneurs in Canada and the USA can go to nucleus.com and almost instantly activate Alice, a customizable AI employee, delivered with a new business phone number and a cloud business communication solution.

Nucleus debuted on September 21 at the Archangel Summit in Toronto, Ontario. Over 1,600 attendees witnessed the announcement of Alice (Artificial Language InferenCe Engine). Backed by advanced AI technology, Alice is initially designed to answer incoming calls with your business name, transfer calls to team members, and take and deliver messages via email or text for free.

For $20USD/month, businesses can upgrade Alice’s capabilities to include customizable greetings and bring their existing number for a more cohesive experience. A standout feature of this Premium version is the ability to teach Alice about your business so she can converse with callers and provide personalized information specific to your business, such as products, services, hours of operation, and upcoming events.

Nucleus believes AI should assist business owners across industries with the support needed to scale their businesses. Jody Schnarr, co-founder of Nucleus says, “Our vision is to empower entrepreneurs to grow by democratizing AI. Within thirty seconds, business owners can activate Alice, who is always on and can interact with callers. After only one ‘training session’ at the Premium level, Alice can respond to customers, while the solopreneur is free to focus on the value-added tasks needed to grow the business.”

Of small business owners who use AI, 91% report these tools help their business grow and Nucleus makes the benefits of AI technology available for everyone. “We’re solving the AI usability gap for entrepreneurs by making advanced communication tools instantly available and easy to use,” says John Stix, co-founder of Nucleus. “With this solution, business owners can take control of incoming customer interactions and deliver the exact messaging they want their customers to hear – essentially bringing the voice of their business to life.”

There are an estimated 34M combined entrepreneurs and solopreneurs in North America, and another 5M new ones projected for this year in the US alone. With 77% of small business owners planning to implement AI technologies into their business, Nucleus is well poised to fulfill its initial commitment to empower one million users with its free, game-changing solution. They will also add new features like automated appointment scheduling to support further operational efficiency.

Business owners can activate Alice by visiting nucleus.com and signing up for the free Starter version or upgrading to the Premium version for more customization and control over their business communications.

About Nucleus Technologies Inc.

Nucleus Technologies Inc., owner of nucleus.com, is at the forefront of AI-powered communication, delivering robust systems intended to meet the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs and maintain the privacy of their IP. With offices in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, Nucleus Technologies Inc. empowers human workforces and transforms how businesses interact, communicate, and grow.

