OneMeta and Genesys Sign Appfoundry ISV Partner Agreement

Bountiful, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2024) – OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the most innovative and advanced provider of AI-powered real-time Speech to Speech translation and transcription services, announced it signed an Independent Software Vendor Program Agreement with Genesys. Genesys is one of the major CCaaS leaders in the customer and employee services experience and contract center solutions industry. Their contact center software is used throughout the world. Genesys represents over 6,000 employees and represents over 8,000 organizations in 100+ countries.

Genesys improves loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experience for customers and employees by delivering their services through Genesys Cloud, the #1 Ai-powered experience orchestration platform.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta stated, “Partnering with Genesys, a leading CCaaS provider, marks a significant milestone for OneMeta and our AI technology. This strategic collaboration empowers Genesys’s clients to achieve faster, more efficient, and clearer communication by enabling real-time translation and transcription in over 140 languages, all within 1/8 of a second. Imagine a global company effortlessly supporting customers in Asia, Europe, and Latin America without any language barriers-this not only enhances customer satisfaction but also drives operational effectiveness. By opening new revenue streams and enabling companies to expand into global markets, we are setting a new industry standard for customer service excellence. With our service rolling out in Q4-2024, OneMeta is well-positioned to capitalize on the market’s fundamental shift as more companies recognize and adopt the value of integrating our advanced AI solutions into their business operations. Within the last two months, we’ve signed agreements with two of the world’s largest CCaaS providers, underscoring the massive potential for growth and revenue that our technology brings to the market.”

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding World™

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in 1/8 of a second. OneMeta’s products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.™

