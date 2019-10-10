OnX Unveils New Generative AI Accelerator Services Offering

Comprehensive solution includes Copilot for Microsoft 365, which is fully activated through OnX’s AI Accelerator services to drive successful adoption and business transformation.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2024) – OnX today announced the launch of a new offering encompassing advanced generative AI professional services capable of redefining enterprise workplace dynamics and accelerating the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365.

The solution capitalizes on OnX’s AI Accelerator services, a suite of consulting and professional services offerings that securely integrates corporate information with generative AI’s conversational intelligence to forge a new era of business operations.

OnX’s AI Accelerator services deliver seamless, easy-to-deploy generative AI solutions that can harness the power of Copilot for Microsoft 365 as well as other solutions, such as Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure AI. Additional AI tools and platforms will be added to the AI Accelerator services portfolio in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new services focused on generative AI and large language models. We believe in harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients,” said Paul Khawaja, President OnX. “Our focused assessment, remediation and deployment services will empower businesses to leverage advanced AI capabilities, transforming their operations and unlocking new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”

OnX offers a full range of AI Accelerator professional services for adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365, including:

Readiness Workshop – Evaluate business goals, determine security and data access policies, identify high-value use cases and user profiles.

– Evaluate business goals, determine security and data access policies, identify high-value use cases and user profiles. Readiness Assessment – Outline data protection protocols, structure data efficiently, establish productivity baselines, conduct in-depth security, application, and other readiness assessments, provide AI readiness gap analysis, propose further actions.

– Outline data protection protocols, structure data efficiently, establish productivity baselines, conduct in-depth security, application, and other readiness assessments, provide AI readiness gap analysis, propose further actions. Readiness Remediation – Safeguard against inappropriate access to sensitive data, regulate user privileges, reduce device vulnerabilities, oversee AI app usage, deliver remediation reports, suggest subsequent steps.

– Safeguard against inappropriate access to sensitive data, regulate user privileges, reduce device vulnerabilities, oversee AI app usage, deliver remediation reports, suggest subsequent steps. Copilot for Microsoft 365 Deployment – Manage user licenses and costs, implement adoption and organizational change strategies, offer user training, develop proof-of-concept projects, provide long-term strategic advice.

– Manage user licenses and costs, implement adoption and organizational change strategies, offer user training, develop proof-of-concept projects, provide long-term strategic advice. Enterprise Integrated Custom Copilots – Utilize the robust capabilities of Microsoft Copilot Studio and the Microsoft Power Platform, along with Microsoft Fabric and Azure AI, to build generative AI apps. These apps will harness natural language processing to interact with enterprise data to enhance and accelerate business processes.

For successful adoption of AI into enterprise environments, stringent data security and resilience protocols must be upheld consistently across the board. OnX’s AI Accelerator professional services are designed to incorporate data classification and protection, privacy, governance, and adherence to leading industry benchmarks.

OnX’s team of industry experts are committed to excellence when implementing and managing complex Microsoft environments. As a certified Microsoft Solution Partner for Data and AI, OnX is dedicated to helping customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions. In addition, OnX maintains four other Microsoft Solution Partner designations including Security as well as the most recently announced Microsoft Azure specialization.

About OnX

OnX is a leading technology solution provider that serves businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies across Canada. OnX combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Generative AI, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, OnX delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients’ transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.onx.com.

OnX has introduced its AI Accelerator professional services, designed to help organizations successfully implement Copilot for Microsoft 365, integrate generative AI, and ultimately enhance business operations within public and private organizations.

