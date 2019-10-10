Quasar Markets announces major AI integration, international expansion, and new educational features, enhancing user experience and revolutionizing financial services with cutting-edge technology.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 10, 2024) – Quasar Markets, a fast-growing financial services platform, is pleased to announce a significant operational milestone, showcasing its commitment to innovation and the advancement of AI-driven financial technology. The platform, which has rapidly gained traction since its initial launch, continues to evolve with the latest updates that further enhance its service offerings, reflecting its aim to reshape the global financial landscape.

Quasar Markets Announces Major Milestone with AI Integration, International Expansion, and Enhanced Features

On August 26, 2024, Quasar Markets introduced a major platform update that integrates enhanced AI-powered tools. This update offers users deeper insights and improved precision in decision-making, leveraging AI to analyze financial data from over 15,000 sources. These sources range from EDGAR and NASDAQ to the World Bank and the IMF, providing traders with comprehensive, real-time financial insights.

The new release also features a seamless, user-friendly interface that allows users to access the platform across a wide range of devices, including Oculus, Apple Vision Pro, wearables, and mobile devices. Users can interact with the platform without the need for additional app downloads, streamlining accessibility for institutional and retail traders alike.

Building on its strong domestic presence, Quasar Markets is expanding its reach to international markets, offering localized versions of the platform in multiple languages. This global expansion reflects the company’s dedication to serving a wider audience of traders, investors, and financial professionals.

Additionally, the platform is set to launch a new educational segment, giving users access to top educators in finance and related fields. This feature will help Quasar Markets users stay ahead of market trends and enhance their trading strategies with insights from experienced financial experts.

Quasar Markets has been led by a visionary team, including CEO and Founder Steven E. Orr, whose experience in financial technology and leadership has been instrumental in the company’s growth. Orr’s previous leadership roles at Money.Net and Benzinga have provided him with a deep understanding of what traders need in today’s market. The collaboration with Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of KiwiTech, has accelerated Quasar Markets’ technological development, allowing the platform to rapidly innovate and grow its feature set.

Steven brought in a brilliant team of technology and business specialists, including Alexander Ferguson, Peter Thomas, Howard Greenberg, Oliver Kellman, Ed Crowley, and Clifton Sellers. Additionally, he assembled a sophisticated board of directors, including Tyler Wood, Scott Bauer, Robert Koester, Adrienne O’Hare, and an advisory board, including Adrian Weinberg, Paul Villella, Ryan Spillaine, Rep Burks, John Zapel, and Sharmila Biswas. Rakesh became the chairman of the board of Quasar Markets.

As part of its long-term strategy, Quasar Markets continues to partner with technology providers like KiwiTech to develop bespoke solutions for its users. The company’s commitment to AI and Web3 technologies positions it at the forefront of the financial services industry, offering unparalleled personalization and efficiency for traders of all levels. In 2023, the platform earned recognition by winning the Benzinga Fintech Award as the “Best AI Research Platform.”

Looking forward, Quasar Markets plans to expand its offerings even further, continuing to integrate advanced AI technologies and launching new tools that will redefine the trading experience for institutional and retail users alike.

CEO Steven Orr reflected, “These updates mark a pivotal moment for Quasar Markets. Our team’s dedication to innovation and delivering the best possible service is the driving force behind our success. We are excited about what the future holds as we continue to revolutionize financial services and build the ‘Market for FinTech.”

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets is a cutting-edge financial market research platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technology. It provides a comprehensive suite of services and data aggregation from reputable sources. Tailored to both institutional and retail traders, Quasar Markets offers personalized, data-driven financial solutions. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, enterprises, and government authorities worldwide. The company combines its strength in established and emerging technologies with specialized skills across 20+ industries to help clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge. For more information, visit: https://www.kiwitech.com.

