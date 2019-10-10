Rapid7 Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SIEM for SMB

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for SMB 2024 (US52038824; September 2024).

SIEM technology often sits at the heart of the security operations center (SOC) as it is core to compliance, monitoring, threat detection, and incident response across the attack surface. Because small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are often resource constrained, the complexity, labor intensiveness, and high operational cost of traditional SIEMs can derail small teams and overly consume their time on non-security work. The report noted that Rapid7 was recognized for the following strengths: “Pricing is per asset, not based on ingest, so customers find it easy to understand what they are paying,” and “Customers like the ease of implementation and Rapid7’s research team, which follows the attack vectors and threat groups. The company’s threat intelligence shows up in InsightIDR making sure it stays up to date.”

InsightIDR is a cloud-native, SaaS-based solution that can be deployed in as little as one day. Powered by insights from Rapid7’s MDR service, open-source community, and threat intelligence teams, InsightIDR unifies and transforms relevant data (logs, users, endpoints, and network) from across the modern environment to provide actionable insights, detect real threats early in the attack chain, and give security teams the guidance and capabilities they need to stop threats at the first signs of an attack.

“With InsightIDR, teams of any size can quickly get started cutting through the complexity and noise to accelerate detection and response with reliable alerts, high-context investigations, and automation. In other words, no more shelfware,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer, Rapid7. “We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SIEM for SMB reflects our strong customer satisfaction in the capabilities InsightIDR provides them, plus it acknowledges that we have a strategy in place to continue the product’s momentum for unwavering customer success in the years to come.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluation balances various aspects of each vendor’s solution capabilities, including functionality, pricing model, and customer satisfaction, with strategic plans in areas such as innovation, partnerships and alliances, and planned product enhancements. Its intended outcome is to help IT and security buyers evaluate technologies and identify the vendors that best meet their specific criteria.

According to the report: “Organizations who want to combine their proactive and reactive tooling should evaluate Rapid7 which provides a large amount of out of the box detection content. Customers can easily offload some of their TDIR to the Rapid7 managed SOC if the need arises.”

Get a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for SMB 2024 here: https://www.rapid7.com/info/idc-marketscape-worldwide-siem-smb-2024-vendor-leader/ . Start a free, 30-day trial of InsightIDR by visiting https://www.rapid7.com/products/insightidr/try/ .

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

