RTI Named to 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology™ , produced by Great Place to Work and published by Fortune magazine. This is RTI’s first time being named to the list , cementing that it is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“It’s a real honor for GPTW and Fortune to name RTI among the best workplaces in technology,” said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. “Excellence in technology is about far more than innovation and product. What makes a tech company great is listening to every voice, valuing every contribution, and committing to growth, collaboration, and mutual respect. Although RTI is a distributed company– we are not many teams; we are one team in many places. This recognition is not for the company but instead for the employees that make RTI a place where we don’t just work together, but succeed and thrive together.”

RTI was also named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year, coming in at No. 21 out of 75. Additionally, RTI has earned the Great Place To Work Certification in both the U.S. and Spain for the past six years.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses of over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

