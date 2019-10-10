Sekur Private Data Ltd. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2024) – Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (“Sekur” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is pleased to announce the closing of a first tranche of $961,863,94, of its non-brokered private placement announced August 26 2024 (the “Private Placement”).

The Company issued 28,290,116 units at a price of $0.034 (the “Units”) for gross proceeds of $961,863,94. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Common Share”) in the share capital of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.055 for a period of 24 months following the closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the marketing of its Sekur privacy solutions in the United States, its launch of Sekur Enterprise in Q4 2024, and for general purposes.

To find out more about Sekur’s privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact partners@sekur.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, https://www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. www.sekur.com or https://www.sekurprivatedata.com

Follow Sekur on X @sekurprivate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sekurprivatedata-ltd

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company’s business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company’s ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur’s prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

