Simpleview Launches a New Digital Asset Management System, Tailored for DMOs

The enhanced platform, powered by Cloudinary, is embedded into Simpleview CMS to transform digital asset management for destination marketing organizations

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Simpleview, now part of Granicus, is proud to announce the launch of its newly reengineered digital asset management (DAM) system, Simpleview DAM. This cutting-edge platform is powered by Cloudinary — the image and video technology platform that powers visual experiences for many of the world’s top brands. It is specifically designed to streamline and optimize digital asset management, organization, and delivery for destination marketing organizations (DMOs).

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, rebuilt Simpleview DAM from the ground up — seamlessly integrating it with the existing tech stack to enhance efficiency and streamline workflows.

This reimagined DAM serves as a centralized hub for all digital assets — including images, videos, and creative media — making it easier than ever for DMOs to manage and distribute content across multiple platforms.

With its powerful features and seamless integration with Simpleview CMS and Simpleview’s tech stack, the platform is set to become an essential tool for DMOs looking to enhance their marketing capabilities and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Supported by Cloudinary’s fully automated Programmable Media transformation and optimization capabilities, DMOs can bring new experiences to market quickly and seamlessly on Simpleview CMS-powered websites. These AI-powered capabilities ensure fast and engaging sites in which every asset is delivered at the highest quality and smallest file size for each user’s unique viewing.

“As fast and flawless visual experiences become increasingly foundational for modern commerce success, it’s critical that brands can quickly and easily manage, transform, optimize, and deliver their images and videos across channels,” said Evgeni Agronik, VP Ecosystems at Cloudinary. “We’re excited that Simpleview’s impressive roster of DMO customers will now have access to the single source of truth and powerful automation that Cloudinary’s intelligent, composable DAM provides.”

Notable features of Simpleview DAM include:

AI-powered workflows and transformations

Optimized visual media for a superior user experience

Simplified operations and editing

Effortless organization and sharing

Enterprise-grade scalability

Comprehensive analytics and reporting

“The launch of Simpleview DAM powered by Cloudinary marks a significant advancement in digital asset management for DMOs,” said Greg Evans, Chief Revenue Officer at Simpleview. “Our SaaS offerings paired with Cloudinary’s AI-backed image and video platform create an enterprise-level ‘SaaS-within-SaaS’ atmosphere — adopting a world-class DAM platform that is now fully integrated with Simpleview’s tourism tech stack, which will help revolutionize asset management and distribution for our clients.”

About Simpleview

Simpleview, now part of Granicus , is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents. For more information, please visit https://www.simpleviewinc.com/ .

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Etsy, Grubhub, Mattel, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com .

Media Contact:

Stacie Wingfield

VP of Marketing at Simpleview

859-206-5020

stacie.wingfield@simpleviewinc.com