Statt Secures $2.8 Million Seed Round to Scale its AI and Data SaaS Platform for Public Policy and Regulatory Insights and Analysis

The round was led by Moneta Ventures, and includes participation from Clutch VC, Next Coast Ventures, and NextGen Venture Partners

WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Statt Inc., an innovative big data and artificial intelligence company for the public policy, regulatory, and strategic communications sectors, today announced it secured $2.8 million in seed funding. The round is led by Moneta Ventures, and includes participation from Clutch VC, Next Coast Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners.

Statt’s latest funding follows a $1.6 million pre-seed round led by NextGen in Nov. 2020, and will enable Statt to expand its sales, marketing, engineering, and machine learning teams to accelerate the development and deployment of its SaaS platform.

Statt leverages cutting-edge AI, along with its proprietary global data stream of hundreds of millions of public policy documents to deliver real-time insights, streamline research processes and risk assessment, and enhance decision-making capabilities for large companies, professional services firms, government agencies, and smaller policy organizations seeking to navigate complex regulatory and legislative environments.

Statt is led by its two co-founders, Steve Glickman, CEO, and Andrew Platt, Head of Product, who share deep policy backgrounds. Steve previously served as Co-Founder and CEO of the Economic Innovation Group, senior economic advisor for the White House National Security Council, and a committee staffer on Capitol Hill. Andrew was previously elected to the Maryland General Assembly, served as a congressional leadership staffer, and as an executive at an education and fintech company.

“We are thrilled to partner with several best-in-class investors as we continue our journey to revolutionize the application of AI to complex flows of information across the public policy and regulatory affairs spaces,” said Steve Glickman, Co-Founder and CEO of Statt. “With this new funding, we will scale our team, grow our first-to-market data stream, and expand our analytics solutions to empower our customers to proactively navigate and shape the policy landscape.”

Statt already counts several influential corporations and professional services firms among its customers and partners, including Microsoft, Visa, FTI Consulting, and Avoq. Notably, Statt was accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, as well as the Google for Startups Program and the NVIDIA Inception Program, which have collectively awarded the company $700,000 in cloud computing credits.

“Statt’s platform has been instrumental in helping us anticipate regulatory changes and understand their potential impacts across different markets,” said Brent McGoldrick, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting. “Working with their AI platform gives our experts great access to a wide range of range of capabilities and insights.”

The investments from leading VC firms like Moneta, Clutch, Next Coast, and NextGen underscores the growing excitement behind cutting-edge AI companies with products tailored to large sectors previously underserved by technology solutions.

“Statt is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI and public policy, two areas undergoing rapid change,” said Aasim Hasan, Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures. “Their leadership team and technologists are truly industry experts, and we are excited to support Statt as it brings innovative technology to a space that is ripe for disruption and offers tremendous potential for growth and impact.”

About Statt

Statt is a global AI SaaS platform focused on surfacing mission critical public policy, regulatory, and geopolitical insights. Based in Washington, DC and Austin, TX, Statt is dedicated to providing real-time, data-driven solutions that empower large companies, professional services firms, government agencies, and policy organizations to navigate complex regulatory and legislative landscapes. For more information about Statt, please visit www.statt.com.

About Moneta Ventures

Moneta Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in Austin, TX, and Folsom, CA. The firm invests in high-growth B2B technology companies along the US West Coast and in Texas. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with a track record of building and exiting large technology companies, Moneta works closely with founders to help companies scale operationally alongside capital investment. Moneta Ventures has invested in more than 50 companies since 2014, including Mindtickle, Grin, VideoVerse, Aumni, Sibros, and App Orchid.

Company Contact

Steve Glickman

info@statt.com