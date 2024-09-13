Taiwan Excellence Pavilion concludes Medical Fair Asia 2024 with Showcase of Cutting-Edge MedTech Innovations

SINGAPORE, Sept 13, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Over three days from 11 to 13 September 2024, Taiwan Excellence Pavilion showcased Taiwan’s leading medical innovation and cutting-edge solutions, exemplifying the country’s commitment to advanced medical care at Medical Fair Asia 2024. Held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Taiwan’s representation was strong with a contingent of about 90 companies in three separate Taiwan pavilions – Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, Taiwan Pavilion and TMBIA Pavilion.

From left to right: Mr. John Cheng, Head of Primary Care at Healthway Medical Group; Mr. Wen-Chung Wu, Director of Economic Division of Taipei Representative Office in the Republic of Singapore; Ms. Anna Wu, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Singapore (TAITRA); Mr. Chen-yuan Tung, Representative of the Taipei Representative Office in the Republic of Singapore; Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association; Ms. Chian-Huey Lin, Secretary General of Bureau of Industrial Parks, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Ms. May Ng, Director, ARQon-Asia Regulatory and Quality Consultancy for Medical Device and Drugs, at the Taiwan Excellence Medical Industry Talk on 11 September 2024.

Themed “Shaping the Future with Taiwan’s MedTech Innovation” the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion covered three aspects of Taiwan’s medtech innovations – Diagnostic Innovations, Treatment Innovations, and Innovations in Telemedicine and Digital Health Platforms. Taiwan Excellence Pavilion provided 16 leading Taiwanese companies a platform to reach out not only their trading and medical technology partners in the region but also to fulfil their goal of assisting more people to lead longer, more meaningful and healthier lives with innovative technology.

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion kicked off the three-day event with the Taiwan Excellence Medical Industry Talk on 11 September 2024. Among the leading Taiwanese companies, Acer Medical Inc., V5med Inc., Shennona Co. Ltd, Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and A Plus Biotechnology Co. Ltd., introduced their products and services and discussed the MedTech trends in Taiwan.

Ms. Anna Wu, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Singapore (TAITRA) said, “Taiwan is a frontrunner in medical device innovation, spearheading breakthroughs that improve patient care and transform the healthcare landscape. Building on its expertise in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan has successfully applied advanced technologies and fostered a strong culture of innovation in the biomedical field. Being a part of Medical Fair Asia 2024 helps Taiwanese MedTech companies showcase Taiwan’s leadership in the area.”

Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman, Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association provided an overview of the development of the Taiwan MedTech industry, “Singapore has always been a key partner for Taiwan in the region, with flourishing bilateral trade and technological cooperation. This presents vast opportunities for Taiwan and Singapore to collaborate in the field of smart healthcare, beyond trade, to include technology transfer, research and development, and joint promotion of medical innovations. Through this partnership, we can make transformative contributions to the global medical industry.”

Through its participation in Medical Fair Asia, Taiwan Excellence aims to strengthen the enduring ties between Singapore and Taiwan, especially in the medical industry. In 2023, two-way trade between Singapore and Taiwan was worth US$39.2 billion, with Taiwan’s exports to Singapore reaching US$29.7 billion, making Singapore Taiwan’s fifth largest export market.

“A key factor in Taiwan’s success in medical innovation is its collaborative ecosystem, where interdisciplinary partnerships between academia, industry, and medical institutions drive research and development. These alliances are central to the nation’s impressive strides in medical device innovation. Through this medical fair, our goal is to ensure that all our exhibitors form a deeper connection with the APAC market and we are looking forward to introducing more of the best of Taiwan’s MedTech to the larger industry and expanding to the other regions as well.” Ms. Wu added.

Mr. Allen Lien, Chairman and CEO of Acer Medical Inc. and one of the exhibitors at Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, said, “We are thankful to Taiwan Excellence for giving us this platform to showcase our smart healthcare-related products at the region’s leading healthcare event. Over the three days, our products have garnered the interest of potential customers, and we had the opportunity to connect with our target customers and expand into new regions. We look forward to bringing more MedTech innovations to the next Medical Fair Asia.”

Medical Fair Asia 2024 saw approximately 1,000 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions, 19 country pavilions, and 14,000 registered visitors over the three-day event.

According to the Singapore Economic Development Board, it is foreseeable that the Asian MedTech market will overtake the EU as the second largest market globally. With Singapore strategically placed, MedTech companies are able to tap into regional resources with the country’s high-value MedTech manufacturing base, innovative R&D ecosystem and hub for new business model innovation, providing a platform for Taiwanese innovators to propel into the international MedTech market.

