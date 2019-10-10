Traliant Launches Customizable Code of Conduct Training to Drive Ethical Workplace Culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, is proud to unveil its latest Code of Conduct training solutions, uniquely designed to bring a company’s ethical policies to life to build a culture of integrity where employees don’t just follow the rules — they live by them.

Traliant’s Code of Conduct training is powerful in its flexibility to be tailored to the unique needs of any organization. With customizable content, businesses can incorporate their specific policies and real-world scenarios, making the training not only more relevant but also more engaging for employees. By understanding ethical challenges they might face, employees gain confidence and clarity to make informed decisions that align with their company’s values. This immersive approach helps reduce ethical risks and drives a stronger, more accountable workplace culture.

“HR and compliance professionals know that fostering an ethical workplace isn’t just about checking a compliance box,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. “It’s about giving employees the tools to understand and internalize the company’s code, so they feel empowered to make the right decisions every day. Our new training fuels that mission, turning ethics into something actionable and meaningful.”

For federal contractors, Traliant’s Code of Conduct FAR training covers essential Federal Acquisition Regulations principles that must be addressed within their code of business ethics and conduct. Again, Traliant’s flexible course design allows companies to quickly and easily customize content to make it more relatable for enhanced learning and retention.

Supported by an in-house team of legal experts, Traliant training is accurate and up to date to ensure businesses meet today’s workplace challenges and compliance requirements. To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant’s innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.’s 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.’s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

