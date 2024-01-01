United Media Services Participates in Panel Discussion at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept 16, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – United Media Services (UMS) participated in the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), held in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, with a panel discussion highlighting its role in advancing and supporting Egyptian and Arab media as one of the largest media conglomerates in the Middle East and North Africa.

UMS panel during IBC 2024

This year’s IBC edition hosted a panel titled “Reconfiguring an Established Media Ecosystem by Embracing Disruptive Technological Innovations”, featuring Amr El Feki, CEO and Managing Director of United Media Services, and Nashwa Gad E Haq, Chairwoman and Managing Director of WATCH IT. The panel was moderated by Allan Mclennan, the experienced IBC moderator.

El Feki noted that since its founding eight years ago, United Media Services has adopted a sustainable economic model that provides the media sector with the necessary technological capabilities and creates an ideal working environment for thousands of media professionals, technicians, and specialists.

He added that UMS, as a media conglomerate, owns 46 companies, employs 9,000 people, and operates 17 television channels, including 3 news channels, 12 newspapers and news websites, and 6 radio stations, in addition to several companies specializing in marketing, drama and film production, as well as IT companies dedicated to the media industry.

El Feki emphasized that UMS draws its strength from the rich history of Egyptian media, which spans over a century and a half. This legacy has left behind a vast library that has significantly influenced the Egyptian and Arab public, thanks to professional and robust media institutions.

On her part, Nashwa Gad El Haq stated that UMS has heavily invested in incorporating technology across all areas of media and entertainment production since its inception. This has enabled the company to lead the industry in both the Egyptian and Arab markets.

She further explained that WATCH IT’s success in becoming the leading entertainment platform in Egypt is a result of extensive efforts in leveraging global technological advancements for platform development. This success was also driven by a strategic shift in consumer behavior, moving from a preference for free access to entertainment content to a subscription-based model.

The IBC event features fierce competition among major players in media technology, digital broadcasting, and communications development. The convention showcases the latest innovations, advanced programs, and smart solutions in media technology. IBC is considered one of the world’s most important events in the field of television broadcasting and related technologies, attracting thousands of media professionals, specialists, and senior media leaders and news agencies globally for over 57 years.

Founded in 2016, United Media Services is now one of the largest media entities in the Arab world, owning 46 leading companies across various media sectors, including visual, audio, print, and electronic media, as well as drama production, and direct and indirect advertising. The company also provides distinguished sports rights and marketing expertise, enabling it to offer fully integrated, unique media services across the region.

