US AI Super App Beem Unveils In-App Arcade to Help Monetize Downtime

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2024) – Beem, the trailblazing AI-powered Super App from the US, in collaboration with user engagement solution adjoe, is revolutionizing the fintech landscape with the launch of Beem Arcade. This feature allows users to monetize their idle moments through casual mobile gaming, setting a new standard in the FinTech sector for leveraging AI to enhance customer engagement and financial empowerment.

Seizing the AI Super Cycle Opportunity

Beem has identified user-facing apps as the biggest business opportunity in the current period of supercharged AI growth, the AI super cycle. By integrating AI deeply into its apps, Beem is pioneering a novel approach that sets it apart from other fintech companies.

“We’re not just riding the AI wave; we’re directing it towards tangible user benefits,” says Akshay Krishnaiah, Founder and CEO of Beem. “Beem Arcade is a prime example of how we’re leveraging AI on the application layer to fulfill our mission of ‘Making Life Affordable for All.’ We’re turning downtime into an income stream, all powered by cutting-edge AI technology.”

Michael Corigliano, Senior Partnerships Manager at adjoe, adds: “Our partnership with Beem empowers users to earn more money through an experience they enjoy, while also unlocking the vast potential of the gaming vertical for the brand. Together, we’re committed to making life more affordable for everyone.”

AI-Driven Gaming for Financial Empowerment

In keeping with its focus on user experience, Beem is partnering with adjoe to introduce mobile games into its brand’s ecosystem through Beem Arcade. Through adjoe’s advanced machine learning algorithms, this collaboration ensures that Beem delivers a highly personalized and rewarding experience.

Beem Arcade’s game offerings are tailored to each user’s preferences for optimized satisfaction and increased engagement. For example, the system’s algorithms will instantly recognize a puzzle enjoyer and offer rewards for playing games like Gardenscapes – a top puzzle game downloaded by more than 50 million people globally.

By implementing smart game distribution and a dynamic rewards system, Beem Arcade not only boosts customer retention and lifetime value but also enhances brand loyalty by providing immediate tangible financial benefits to users. This innovative use of AI aligns perfectly with Beem’s goal of making life more affordable and financially empowering for its users.

Redefining FinTech

Beem Arcade is fully integrated into the existing Beem Super App, providing a smooth user experience. Cash rewards based on gaming milestones are instantly deposited into users’ Beem accounts and can be withdrawn to their bank accounts at any time.

By incorporating personalized AI-driven gaming into its platform, Beem is redefining what a fintech app can be. This approach not only boosts user engagement and retention but also creates a new revenue stream for the company, showcasing the immense potential of AI in the application layer.

“We’re proud to be the first FinTech to fully harness the potential of AI in this unique way by aligning it with user interest in mobile gaming” Akshay adds. “Beem Arcade is just the beginning. We’re committed to continually innovate and discover new ways to leverage AI to build the best customer experience and empower our users financially.”

About Beem

Beem: Making Life Affordable for All

Beem is a San Francisco-based AI on the Application Layer fintech startup dedicated to making life affordable for all. Beem uses AI to help 100 of 128M households in the US reduce financial losses incurred due to personal and financial missteps by $2000 per year via subscription bundles offered on its mobile apps. Starting at just 99¢ per month, Beem’s comprehensive services include Early Access to Verified Deposits, Job Loss Protection, Supplemental Health Insurance, Discounts on CT Scans/MRIs/Prescription Drugs, Tax Filing, Will & Trust Services, Life Insurance, and more.

Since its launch in Q4 2021, Beem has achieved remarkable growth, reaching 5 million downloads and 3 million customers. Beem’s extensive partner network includes over 100 banks, fintechs, lenders, insurance providers, benefits managers, and credit unions. Beem has disbursed over $100 million to assist with emergencies and processed over $250 million in payments.

Beem’s AI technology, which has made over 15 billion behavioral and financial decisions across 5 million Americans, is the backbone of its proprietary Agentic Framework. This framework powers Beem’s AI Agents, designed to further the company’s mission of making life more affordable.

About adjoe

adjoe is a leading mobile ad platform committed to challenging the industry status quo. By creating market-changing technologies and engaging ad formats – from unique in-app monetization solutions to our own ad mediation WAVE – we ensure app developers and publishers unlock new ways to exceed their UA and revenue goals. Backed by both applike group and Bertelsmann, the company has secured €100 million in funding to continue pushing the mobile adtech industry forward and help apps achieve their next revenue milestone.

