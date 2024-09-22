Verizon to offer all-new iPhone 16 lineup

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus , built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max , powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life; Apple Watch Series 10, the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch, new sleep apnea notifications2, faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing, and the breakthrough health and fitness insights of watchOS 11; Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a stunning new black finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band, packed with additional insights including sleep apnea notifications2; a brand-new design for AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC; and a new array of colors for AirPods Max.

Get ready for incredible iPhone 16 deals!

Verizon makes it easy for new and existing consumer and business customers to get a new iPhone 16. Here are our best offers:

Guaranteed trade in: New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get iPhone 16 Pro on us, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup when you trade in any phone, in any condition. If you choose our Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans, you can get $830 off or up to $415 off the new iPhone 16 lineup with trade-in, respectively3.

Upgrade for the win: Switch to Verizon or add a new line and get an iPhone 16 Pro for $10 a month for 36 months on Ultimate Unlimited, or $15 a month for 36 months on Unlimited Plus4.

Save on Apple Watch Series 10: Get the new Apple Watch Series 10 for as low as $6 a month for 36 months, when you buy select iPhone models, with select watch trade-in5.

Business deals: Verizon Business customers can get up to $1,000 off a select new iPhone 16 with eligible trade-in and Business Unlimited Pro plan6. Or, get an iPhone 16 for as low as $10 a month with a new line and Business Unlimited Pro plan7.

Accessorize your iPhone 16: For a limited time and while supplies last, get 20% off select chargers, cases and screen protectors and 20% off Apple Watch accessories.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning Friday, September 13, with availability on Friday, September 20. For complete pricing and availability, visit verizon.com .

1Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

2As of September 9, 2024, the Sleep Apnea Notification Feature is currently under FDA review and expected to be cleared this month, with availability on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 this month. The feature is intended to detect signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea for people 18 years old or older without a diagnosis of sleep apnea.

3$999.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan (min. $90/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Smartphone trade-in must be from Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply. *Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as an iOS 18 update in fall 2024. Some features and additional languages will be coming over the course of the next year.

4$999.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/ new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. Less $639.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Offer may not be combined with other offers. *Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as an iOS 18 update in fall 2024. Some features and additional languages will be coming over the course of the next year.

5iPhone: Up to $1,599.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d first.

Watch: $499.99 (42mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req’d. Less $180 trade-in/promo credit + $120 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in terms apply.

6New device payment agmt & Business Unlimited Pro plan req’d. 0% APR. Up to $1,000 (iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max), $930 (iPhone 16 Plus) or $830 (iPhone 16) credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to acct over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credit will not exceed device price. Select biz customers w/6 or more months of VZ service: credits begin in 1-2 bills. Other biz customers: credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in is received by VZ. Smartphone trade-in must be received by VZ w/in 90 days & meet program requirements. Credit(s) will be charged back to acct if trade-in is not received within 90 days, differs from appraisal and/or does not meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions are accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Offer ends 9.30.2024.

7Taxes & fees apply. New line w/device payment agmt & Business Unlimited Pro plan req’d. 0% APR. $469.99 credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. iPhone 16 128GB monthly fee after credit (36 mo agmt): $10. Offer ends 9.30.2024.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023.

