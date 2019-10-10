What’s Next for WEEX Exchange in North America: Moving from Toronto to Miami

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WEEX Exchange , a trailblazing platform renowned for its pioneering spirit in digital asset innovation, proudly unveils a new chapter in its esteemed WEEX WE-Launch series . Transport yourself to the vibrant canvas of Canada Crypto Week (August 7-17, 2024) in Toronto, where a tapestry of events exploring blockchain, Web3, DeFi, digital assets, AI, gaming, art, VR, and other forefront subjects unfolded across key cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and beyond.

As a significant sponsor, Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX Exchange, graced the WonderFi main platform. He introduced WEEX’s vision, the WXT token, and the innovations of WEEX Launchpool (now WE-Launch ). Andrew also hosted a stimulating session with WEEX’s partners, including Funk, the market advisor of K9 Finance DAO ($KNINE), and Calvin Weight, co-founder of Rain Coin ($RAIN).

Beyond the conference, Andrew undertook a diplomatic role, engaging in profound discussions with project leaders, crypto influencers, and community stalwarts. These exchanges bore fruit in the form of cutting-edge advancements and firsthand insights, highlighting Toronto’s position as a hub of innovation and advancement.

Deeply integrated with the SHIB ecosystem and Shibarium

The most notable aspect of this current bull market cycle is the MEME Summer. Shiba Inu ($SHIB), a key player in this trend, has long supported the Blockchain Futurist Conference and introduced its L2 project, Shibarium, in a previous edition. This year, Shiba Inu has sponsored a group of six to seven projects within the SHIB/Shibarium ecosystem, transforming the Canadian Crypto Week into a significant offline gathering for the ShibArmy.

During this event, WEEX Exchange, a vital partner of the SHIB community, engaged in extensive discussions with representatives from Shibarium, K9 Finance, LTD Token, and other project teams.

Funk, the market advisor for K9 Finance, highlighted their aim to serve as the Lido Finance equivalent on the Shibarium chain, providing liquidity and Total Value Locked (TVL) for Shibarium L2 while rewarding users staking Gas tokens ($BONE). K9 Finance is dedicated to collaborating closely with WEEX Exchange to support the ShibArmy in Shibarium’s development.

Looking ahead, Frank Adams from the K9 Finance team shared his anticipation for the launch of real-time liquidity staking and derivatives on Shibarium.

LTD TOKEN (Living The Dream) is focused on building a decentralized digital advertising platform that bridges Web2 and Web3 advertising through the Dream Advertising platform. It aims to offer seamless ad management and monetization for traditional and blockchain businesses. Having completed its IDO, LTD Token is preparing for its upcoming TGE and listing on WEEX Exchange.

Andrew emphasized WEEX Exchange’s goal of becoming a prominent platform for trading altcoin futures, having already listed various Shiba ecosystem projects. WEEX Exchange has tailored special listing packages for ShibArmy projects and incorporated L2 Shibarium to support more projects and engage with its user base of 3 million.

In June, WEEX Exchange was chosen by Shiba Inu’s advisors as the preferred CEX platform for Shibarium hackathons and new projects within the global developer community. This partnership has expanded WEEX’s presence in the North American market, with K9 Finance becoming an official distributor for the exchange, further solidifying their collaboration.

Bridging the Web3 Realms of the East and the West

Apart from ShibArmy, Andrew has engaged in collaborative discussions with local institutions such as Trillion Capital, as well as crypto influencers like Oscar Ramos and Roger Dat.

Roger Dat, the host of Business Financial Network, shared that his social media journey began during the Covid-19 era, driven by a realization of the need for greater diversity in the financial sphere. Recognizing trust issues within the industry, he sees platforms like WEEX Exchange as key players in authentically addressing these concerns.

Calvin Weight, co-founder of Rain Coin, highlighted during a public address that Rain Coin’s mission is to reach a global audience for its tokens, with WEEX Exchange acting as a gateway. The platform focuses on users abroad, particularly in regions like China, Vietnam, and India, providing a platform to showcase $RAIN tokens to diverse global audiences.

Despite North America’s prominence in cryptocurrency and regulatory advancements, regulatory policies often pose challenges for overseas trading platforms. WEEX Exchange, holding dual MSB licenses in the United States and Canada, stands out as one of the few unrestricted overseas platforms in North America, offering a wide range of trading pairs for North American users.

WEEX Exchange serves as a bridge connecting East and West, linking North American ventures with users in emerging markets and overcoming geographical barriers through initiatives like integrating the Shiba ecosystem, collaborating with local partners, and participating in offline events.

In May of this year, WEEX Exchange took part in the Austin Consensus Conference (Consensus 2024) and plans to engage in more offline events like ETH Miami 2024. Mahyar, host of Canada’s Crypto Week and co-founder of various blockchain-focused events, shared with WEEX Exchange that the Blockchain Futurist Conference is expanding in scale and influence. The upcoming 2025 edition is set to host two editions, extending beyond Toronto to include Miami, a cryptocurrency hub. Mahyar sees WEEX Exchange as a crucial collaborator in driving innovation at these events and looks forward to future collaborations.

