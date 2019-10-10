Worksport Announces Successful Level 1 Tesla Charging with COR Battery Generator

COR System Provides Seven Miles of Charge Power to Tesla Model 3 in Lab Test Data; Acts as an EV Range Extender with Unlimited Charge Power with Modular Batteries.

West Seneca, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2024) – Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, announces the successful lab test results of its COR portable energy system as a range extender for Tesla electric vehicles like the Model 3 and CyberTruck. The COR Hub + Battery, which carries over 1.7 kWh of power, was tested with a Tesla Model 3. Test data showed the capability of adding approximately seven miles of range as a Level 1 power source. Worksport views this development as a notable step forward for the Tesla community and electric vehicle (“EV”) owners at large, addressing range anxiety, a key factor in broader EV adoption.

Designed for modular functionality, the COR system enables users to effectively integrate additional COR batteries, offering 1.5 kWh more power per battery. With each battery, one could Level 1 Charge a Tesla Model 3 an approximate additional 7 miles. The Worksport COR is intended to serve as a practical tool for power on the go at campsites, worksites, and in emergency situations. However, the Company anticipates that future iterations of the COR system will function as a range extender for Tesla and other EVs. The system will officially launch with an Alpha Release iteration later this September, entering a growing multi-billion-dollar market.

SOLIS & COR: A Powerful Microgrid Solution

In tandem with the COR battery, Worksport’s SOLIS solar tonneau cover is designed to provide a fully off-grid power solution for all type of users, including EV and ICE vehicle owners. The patented SOLIS cover is capable of charging the 1.5kWh COR battery up to 2-3 times per day with optimal sun conditions, offering a renewable source of mobile energy.

Level 2 Charging: In Progress

The Company is exploring strategic partnerships to develop battery powered Level 2 EV Charging Solutions, leveraging the SOLIS solar array to provide solar power to the battery banks of the Level 2 EV Charging systems. This technology would facilitate faster, on-the-go mobile battery charging for a wide range of EVs, including Tesla vehicles. More information about these partnerships is forthcoming.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, stated, “Our COR system’s successful test with the Tesla Model 3 underscores the massive potential of this groundbreaking portable energy solution for the electric vehicle market and beyond. We are tackling range anxiety head-on, delivering reliable last-mile range extension. With the imminent launch of our SOLIS solar cover, the combination of the COR and SOLIS duo creates a powerful, clean energy microgrid, allowing users to harness solar power to be used anywhere – campsites, worksites, or emergency response. Based on our initial test results, we expect future iterations of the COR system to also function as an EV range extender. An EV Industry insider told me that EVs tend to run out of power only miles away from a grid-powered EV charge station. Our COR Mobile Battery Generator could provide essential miles required to arrive at a destination charger. Worksport is committed to launching our energy products soon, while also focusing on building lasting partnerships and securing long-term contracts with key industry leaders.”

