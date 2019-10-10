Ynvisible Secures Collaboration with Sustainability Leader to Enhance Hygiene Solutions

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”) is pleased to announce a strategic custom e-paper collaboration with a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention products. The collaboration will lead to Ynvisible’s innovative e-paper displays being integrated into hand sanitizer dispensers, to provide real-time feedback on device status and usage.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Collaboration: The customer selected Ynvisible to supply e-paper-based visual indicators to be integrated in innovative hand sanitation applications, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Status indicators based on printed e-paper can visually convey important information about the status of a product or device, in real time, in a convenient, accurate and user-friendly way.

Prototype Success: Ynvisible developed and delivered first prototypes that have been approved by the customer and has now received a purchase order to deliver more than 500 units, for integration and testing.

Ynvisible developed and delivered first prototypes that have been approved by the customer and has now received a purchase order to deliver more than 500 units, for integration and testing. Mass Deployment: Following successful testing and validation, up to 50,000 units of hand sanitizers will be equipped with Ynvisible’s e-paper displays. In addition, the customer is actively working with Ynvisible to expand the integration of Ynvisible’s e-paper displays into other higher volume product lines.

Conceptual example of a Hand Sanitizer, using Ynvisible’s e-paper displays

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/223085_e40ea429b4d85bc0_001full.jpg

Ynvisible’s customer, a prominent leader in sustainability, operates worldwide and serves clients in dozens of industries, offering innovative hygiene and infection prevention solutions. Among their extensive product range are various hand sanitizers, crafted by integrating advanced chemistry and technology to deliver effective hygiene systems.

Enhancing Value Through Innovation

The integration of Ynvisible’s e-paper displays into hand sanitizers adds significant value by offering clear, simple feedback on battery life and device readiness. This cost-efficient solution streamlines product management and enhances user experience.

This type of e-paper-based digital indicator solutions has applications in any industry that requires indicators to provide visual information on device status and usage, from hygiene, to public information, medical & pharma, or supply chain and logistics. In addition to device status and readiness, other applications for status indicators include showing real time product information, emitting visual alerts when the product is exposed to certain conditions or revealing test results, for example in medical diagnostic tests. The estimated near-term market potential for Ynvisible’s indicator solutions is significant, as they can serve a wide range of industries that demand simple and energy-efficient visual indicators.

“This collaboration demonstrates the practical and impactful applications of our printed e-paper displays. Providing critical information at a glance improves device efficiency and user satisfaction“, said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO and Chairman of Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Next Steps

Ynvisible has already delivered initial samples of the customized e-paper displays, which have received the customer’s approval. The next phase, for which Ynvisible has now received a purchase order, involves integrating Ynvisible’s displays into more than 500 devices for extensive testing. Upon successful validation, Ynvisible will proceed with the production and delivery of up to 50,000 units.

The integration of Ynvisible’s e-paper displays into the customer’s hand sanitizers’ product line is a first step in what has the potential to become a significantly wider collaboration, as the customer is already actively working with Ynvisible to expand the integration of Ynvisible’s e-paper technology into other higher volume product lines.

Due to confidentiality agreements, Ynvisible cannot reveal the customer’s name or disclose the specific design and functionalities of the product at this time. These agreements are crucial to protecting the customer’s competitive advantage, reflecting the strategic value and significance of this collaboration.

Advertising Contract

The Company also announces that it has entered into an advertising contract with www.TAStocks.com (“TA”), under which TA will provide publishing/advertising services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 120 days, starting on September 5, 2024, and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of TA and the Company. During the initial term, TA’s parent company, Arrow Park Capital Corp., will be paid CAD$12,000 + taxes for the services provided. TA can be reached by e-mail or phone: tastockscom@gmail.com, +1-647-544-7207.

Ynvisible Investor Update Webinar

‍Mark your calendars and register now for Ynvisible’s investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will provide an overview of Ynvisible’s progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Attendees will gain valuable insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

