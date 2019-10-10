A Racing First: MBM Motorsports and Aires Tech Partner to Protect NASCAR Cup Team from In-Race Electromagnetic Field Radiation in Innovative Sponsorship

Driver Chad Finchum Returns to NASCAR Cup Series for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27 with Aires Tech Sponsorship

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 15, 2024) – A first-of-its-kind sponsorship integration will thunder into the NASCAR Cup Series as Chad Finchum will become the first-ever driver to shield himself from electromagnetic field radiation (EMF) that emits from in-race communication systems, American Aires, Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires Tech“, “Company” or “Aires“) and MBM Motorsports jointly announced today. This pioneering partnership will support Finchum and the MBM Motorsports team during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27.

Finchum and the #66 Ford Mustang crew will showcase Aires Tech’s products, which are designed to shield the human body from EMF radiation emitted by wireless technologies. For Finchum and his race crew, Aires’ Lifetune will protect them against the EMF emissions from their many complex in-race communication devices throughout the 267-lap race.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 marks a triumphant return for Finchum, who last ran in the Cup Series on June 30 at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The Knoxville, Tennessee native brings a wealth of experience from the supporting championship category, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including more than 115 race starts. He carries an active streak of back-to-back Top 25 finishes at Homestead-Miami that will propel him into his first premier series start at this track.

Aires Tech will be featured in the car’s paint scheme, prominently displayed on the rear quarter panel. The brand will host a fan contest for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience that includes a meet-and-greet with driver Chad Finchum, a tour of his hauler and a seat atop the pit box to listen to team communications during the race. A supply of Aires Tech products are included in the winner’s package ($1,000 value). Fans can enter by visiting the contest page at Aires Tech from now until October 20.

“We jumped at the chance to create the first-ever 100% electromagnetic field radiation-neutral race team, showcasing technology that proudly protects Chad and his crew in a high-octane environment that requires split-second reaction time and performance,” said Josh Bruni, CEO, Aires Tech. “Innovative moments like this raise awareness about the potential risks of EMF radiation from wireless technology and devices and steps available to neutralize the potentially harmful effects of EMF radiation. We commend Chad and the MBM Motorsports team for their pioneering approach in integrating this technology into their raceday regimen.”

“Competing at the highest levels of motorsports trains you to be open to all types of innovation and we admire Aires Tech for using their tech to benefit our #66 Ford Mustang team,” said Carl Long, Owner, MBM Motorsports. “We’re excited to see Chad competing again at the Cup level on the wings of an outstanding team and the support of a dynamic new sponsor.”

“I love racing at Homestead, a track that challenges every driver to manage their tire wear while racing inches off the wall, ripping the fence,” driver Chad Finchum said. “It is exciting to welcome Aires Tech to NASCAR and have their devices to support and maintain my family’s healthy lifestyle. Behind the wheel, where cockpit temperatures can exceed 130°F, keeping my mental clarity and focus is paramount to my success on-track. Aires Tech products protected me during my simulator training, and they will enable me to put in my best performance when we get down to Miami!”

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will broadcast and stream live on NBC and Peacock from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday October 27. For more information about the partnership and Aires’ innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.

The Company has entered into a debt settlement agreement with MK Barber, Inc., dated October 15, 2024 (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle the amount of US$7,000.00 (C$9632.70) through the issuance of 37,049 common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a deemed price of C$0.260 per share. The Agreement and the issuance of the Common Shares thereunder are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Common Shares will be subject to Canadian and U.S. resale restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protects against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires’ Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker ‘WiFi’ and on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘AAIRF’. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company’s internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

About MBM Motorsports

Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team based in Statesville, N.C., owned by Carl Long. MBM Motorsports currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Follow MBM Motorsports on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

