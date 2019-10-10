Acquia Cloud Next Receives FedRAMP Authorization

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acquia , the leader in open digital experience software, today announced that Acquia Cloud Next has achieved Authorized status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). With this authorization, Acquia has reinforced its industry-leading experience in the public sector as the only commercial Drupal hosting company to meet U.S. federal government security standards.

“Acquia is fully committed to delivering the industry’s strongest assurances around Drupal security, scalability, and performance for our federal customers,” said Robert Former, Chief Information Security Officer at Acquia. “At the same time, upholding the industry’s most stringent information security and reliability standards benefits all organizations who operate on Acquia technologies, whether in the public or private sector, that require the highest levels of security.”

Acquia Cloud Next is an enhanced, Kubernetes-powered version of Acquia Cloud Platform, the market’s leading Drupal hosting platform. Designed for speed, security, and resilience, the self-healing infrastructure of Acquia Cloud Next continuously and automatically monitors application uptime and performance, detects failures, reroutes traffic, and dynamically scales experiences to deliver optimal application performance with no need for human intervention.

Acquia is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace – the central, online portal of approved cloud service offerings available for federal government use – and supports the operational resilience needs of dozens of federal agencies. The FedRAMP “do once, use many times” framework provides a standardized approach to security assessment, meaning that once an organization has been authorized, other federal agencies can use the same assessment results for rapid and cost-effective procurement of information systems and services.

Acquia’s information security program helps to ensure customers operate in a cloud environment that complies with a wide array of industry standards and regulations in addition to FedRAMP, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, SSAE18/SOC 1/ISAE-3402, SOC 2, and PCI-DSS.

For more information about how Acquia helps government agencies build and manage modern digital experiences to meet the needs of their constituents, please visit https://www.acquia.com/solution-by-industry/government .

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world’s leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://acquia.com .

