Advertise Purple: Affiliate Management Company Announces Key Insights From Q3 2024

Advertise Purple has generated over $4.6B in affiliate revenue for more than 5,000 brands across 23 verticals, establishing its spot as a leader in partnership marketing management. By leveraging its vast experience and unique affiliate partnership technology with Bloom, Advertise Purple provide top-notch affiliate program management. The service is designed for large businesses, small and medium-sized companies, and international e-commerce brands looking to boost customer acquisition through performance-based strategies. The newly released report with key insights from Q3 2024 from advertisepurple.com allows brands to understand which verticals performed best industry-wide.

“Q3 2024 was a period of growth, with summer holidays playing a key role in driving affiliate traffic and sales,” said a spokesperson for the company. “As we move into the final quarter of the year, our team is well-prepared to capitalize on this momentum and continue optimizing strategies for maximum impact.”

Affiliate marketing is where affiliates, usually bloggers, influences, individuals or other businesses, promote a company’s services or products and earn a commission for each successful sale or lead generated.

Affiliate managers are essential to the success of affiliate program campaigns, acting as the link between the brand and its affiliate partners to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial relationship. Many people mistakenly believe that simply adding affiliate links to their website will lead to automatic commissions. However, significant optimization is necessary for this to happen, and this is where affiliate managers come in. They not only coach and support affiliates to enhance the quality and quantity of their referrals but also recruit and onboard potential affiliates aligned with the brand’s vision and goals. Additionally, they maintain compliance with industry regulations, particularly on social media platforms, and report on performance to measure campaign success.

At Advertise Purple, performance tracking is key to ensuring that brands achieve a positive ROI. The latest Q3 2024 Affiliate Insights report highlights trends and opportunities for brands, underscoring the importance of an affiliate manager in driving successful outcomes. Without their expertise, achieving desired results can be challenging, as it relies heavily on the publisher’s efforts alone.

Home & Living ranked as the top vertical by revenue, bringing in an impressive $24,636,948. Other notable verticals in the top five for revenue included Apparel & Fashion, Education, Travel & Hospitality, and Games & Toys.

In terms of clicks, Education took the lead, generating a substantial 3,445,826 clicks. Beauty closely followed in second place with 3,110,578 clicks. Other significant verticals in the top five for revenue were Home & Living, Apparel & Fashion, and Health & Wellness.

Holidays played a pivotal role in performance for driving affiliate traffic and sales for Advertise Purple’s customer base. Labor Day Weekend accounted for the highest click volume of the whole quarter, whilst other dates including July 4 (Independence Day) and July 28 drove high sales. This highlights the impact of holidays in boosting traffic and sales through affiliate channels.

Advertise Purple is an award-winning affiliate management strategy and technology company based in Santa Monica, California. Advertise Purple works with over 300k partners and has helped generate $4.5 billion+ in sales for brands across 23 verticals.

