AKATI Sekurity Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2024) – AKATI Sekurity ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.



AKATI Sekurity named as the Top 12 MSSP in the globe

The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert’s annual live event. Honorees will also be celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.

The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250

MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18. We’ll discuss the research results during a special webcast, and you can register for that here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/top-250-mssps-for-2024

AKATI Sekurity was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024.

“We are truly humbled and grateful to be recognized at number #12 among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024,” said Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Sekurity. “This achievement of being the Top 15 MSSP’s in the globe reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and our deep commitment to safeguarding our clients’ businesses in an increasingly complex world. At AKATI Sekurity, we take pride in staying ahead of the curve and delivering cybersecurity solutions that make a real difference. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries and ensuring our clients’ peace of mind.”

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate AKATI Sekurity on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”

MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

The full list can be found here.

Founded in Malaysia and now globally recognized, AKATI Sekurity has steadily risen through the ranks of managed security service providers, driven by a singular vision: to craft bespoke, proactive cybersecurity strategies that stand the test of time. Krishna Rajagopal, a visionary in the field, leads the charge. Under his leadership, the company has transformed from a local security consultancy into a global force, recognized for its unwavering dedication to both innovation and integrity.

“Our vision has always been about empowering businesses—whether startups or multinationals—with the confidence to thrive in a digital-first world,” Rajagopal remarked. “Our growth isn’t just about expansion; it’s about deeply understanding the specific needs of each client and providing tailored solutions that evolve as threats do. We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach; instead, we stay agile, ensuring that our clients always remain a step ahead.”

Media Contacts:

Joanna Woon

Director, AKATI Sekurity

joanna.woonsc@akati.com

Buyong Ismail

Director, AKATI Sekurity

buyong.ismail@akati.com

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

AKATI Sekurity named as the Top 12 MSSP in the globe

About AKATI Sekurity

AKATI Sekurity is an award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and a global leader in computer forensics and incident response. With clients spanning five continents, AKATI specializes in protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats through comprehensive security solutions. The company is renowned for its expertise in advanced threat detection, response, and mitigation, ensuring clients can navigate the digital landscape with confidence. AKATI’s elite team of cyber experts delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity services, combining technical excellence with a deep commitment to protecting organizations worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227477