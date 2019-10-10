AKATI Sekurity Wins Prestigious MSP 501 MSP of the Year Award

Global Leader in Cybersecurity Recognized for Excellence in Managed Services

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 16, 2024) – AKATI Sekurity, a renowned Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and global leader in computer forensics and incident response, has been awarded the esteemed MSP 501 MSP of the Year Award. This accolade highlights AKATI Sekurity’s exceptional delivery of managed services, setting a benchmark in the industry for business efficiency and agility.

Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Sekurity, receives the prestigious MSP of the Year Award. Pictured alongside him are Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Informa Tech (left), and Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content at Informa Tech Channels (right).

The MSP 501 MSP of the Year Award is a testament to AKATI Sekurity’s commitment to innovation, customer focus, and technological excellence. The company, headquartered in Malaysia, has consistently demonstrated its prowess in operating a next-generation security operations center, providing comprehensive and proactive security services to clients across five continents.

AKATI Sekurity’s recognition as the international winner underscores its dedication to developing executives and employees as thought leaders, actively contributing to the growth and quality of life within the organization. The company’s practices foster a sense of community and cooperation, distinguishing it from other managed service providers.

“This award is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity. At AKATI Sekurity, we are committed to empowering our clients to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, and this recognition reinforces our position as a leader in the industry,” said Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Sekurity.

The MSP 501 awards, presented at the MSP Summit in Atlanta, recognize the highest-performing executives, managed services organizations, and vendors in the global managed services ecosystem. The awards are considered the pinnacle of achievement in the channel, celebrating organizations that excel in financial performance, company growth, and innovation.

AKATI Sekurity’s success is built on three key pillars: customer focus, tech excellence, and constant innovation. The company’s ability to adopt new technologies and develop pioneering processes ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry, continually pushing the envelope to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity services.

The MSP 501 Special Awards, organized by Informa Tech’s MSP Summit, are highly coveted in the technology industry. The awards highlight the power and influence of the channel, recognizing individuals and organizations that achieve the best outcomes for customers in a highly competitive yet cooperative environment.

AKATI Sekurity’s achievement as the MSP 501 MSP of the Year is a significant milestone, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in cybersecurity and managed services. The company’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation continues to set new standards in the industry.

The 2024 MSP 501 winners for North America were Align, Ntirety, and Recovery Point Systems. The international winner is AKATI Sekurity.

AKATI Sekurity announced as the winner of the MSP of the Year and placed #9 on the MSP 501 list of the top 501 MSP’s in the globe.

About AKATI Sekurity

AKATI Sekurity is an award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and a global leader in computer forensics and incident response. With clients spanning five continents, AKATI specializes in protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats through comprehensive security solutions. The company is renowned for its expertise in advanced threat detection, response, and mitigation, ensuring clients can navigate the digital landscape with confidence. AKATI’s elite team of cyber experts delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity services, combining technical excellence with a deep commitment to protecting organizations worldwide.

