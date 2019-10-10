Akeneo Welcomes Romain Fouache as CEO to Elevate Innovation and Growth

Former Dataiku executive joins Akeneo to lead a new era of product experiences and AI-driven commerce outcomes

Boston, Massachusetts and Nantes, France and London, United Kingdom and Dusseldorf, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2024) – Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) company, announces the appointment of Romain Fouache as its new CEO, effective November 4, 2024. Fouache brings 22 years of experience in high-growth software businesses, previously serving as COO and CRO at Dataiku, the leading platform for everyday AI. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for Akeneo, aligning with the company’s accelerated global expansion and commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven product solutions that engage consumers worldwide.

With a compounded growth rate of over 35% in the past four years, Akeneo has established itself as a leader in the Product Information Management (PIM) market and is the fastest-growing solution in the US, with over 100% growth in the region in just two years. Fouache’s expertise will further drive this momentum, as he focuses on growing Akeneo’s North American footprint and expanding the use of AI to help brands and retailers streamline product experiences across all sales channels.

“I’m honored to join Akeneo as it leads the market into a new era of PX, powered by AI and designed to guide consumers to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere,” said Fouache. “My mission is clear: to scale Akeneo’s operations, accelerate our growth, and deliver greater value to our customers worldwide.”

Fred de Gombert, the co-founder and current CEO, will remain actively involved as President and member of the Board of Directors. He expressed his confidence in Fouache’s leadership: “After 12 amazing years as Akeneo’s CEO, I am deeply proud of everything we have accomplished. I’m confident that Romain is the right leader to take Akeneo forward. In 2024, our platform will generate more than 4 billion unique product experiences, a testament to the value we deliver to our customers. I believe Romain will build on this momentum to drive our mission forward.”

In a rapidly changing retail landscape, more and more businesses are realizing the material benefits of investing in a single source of truth for product and product-related information. Akeneo is well-poised to support their needs and accelerate their business objectives, leading the PIM market in AI-driven product experiences. Under Fouache’s leadership, Akeneo remains dedicated to providing the software, education, and engaged community that businesses rely on to increase sales, reduce returns, and streamline their internal operations.

Romain Fouache, CEO

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico’s, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo’s intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs.

For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

