Alaska Airlines Selects Sift to Prevent Fraud, Manage Chargebacks, and Streamline Customer Experience

WalletHub’s #1-ranked airline takes flight with industry leading AI-powered fraud platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, today announced that it has been selected by Alaska Airlines to prevent payment fraud and manage chargeback disputes. By implementing Sift’s platform, Alaska Airlines is able to automatically identify and stop payment fraud—while reducing unnecessary friction for customers.

“We pride ourselves on providing a seamless experience for our guests from the moment they book their flight until they land at their destination,” Bip Khatri, managing director of accounting operations at Alaska Airlines. “Sift delivers trust across Alaska’s digital channels, so our guests can purchase their tickets and manage their travel plans without any unnecessary friction or disruptions. Fighting fraud with Sift allows us to focus where it matters most: delivering the award-winning experience that sets Alaska apart.”

Alaska Airlines, which was ranked as WalletHub’s best overall airline in 2024, sought to find a modern fraud solution that would allow the company to efficiently screen for fraud as they scale their business. The airline turned to Sift to automate digital risk decisions through its AI-powered platform and Global Data Network, which processes more than 1 trillion events per year. Sift’s solution also allows Alaska to automatically include custom data, such as flight manifest information in chargeback representment. This will ensure the airline has high dispute win rates and reduce manual workloads, adding scale and efficiency throughout the entire fraud operations process.

As airline travel has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudsters have taken notice and trained their sights on the industry. According to Sift’s Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource (FIBR), online travel and lodging has the highest payment fraud attack rate (5.2%) of any industry in Sift’s network. With many airlines inundated with fraud, they are seeking cutting-edge solutions that can drastically reduce losses without adding undue friction across the user journey.

“AI has made fraud actors harder to detect when they attack businesses and consumers,” said Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. “They become faster and better equipped with every evolution of the technology. Through our partnership, Alaska Airlines can ‘fight fire with fire’ to prevent fraud before it happens, reduce friction for trusted customers, and grow fearlessly.”

More information on Sift’s AI-powered fraud platform, visit sift.com .

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Victor White

Vice President, Corporate Communications

press@sift.com