ALIO Industries Leads The Way In Nanometer-Level Precise Vacuum Stage And Robotic Systems

(17th October 2024, Arvada, CO, USA) As industries increasingly demand tighter tolerances and more exacting motion control, ALIO Industries has solidified its position as a leader in nanometer-level precision vacuum stage and robotic systems. ALIO’s extensive range of ultra-precise and repeatable motion control solutions, nearly all vacuum-compatible, has found applications across sectors such as fiber optics, semiconductors, biomedical, micro machines, energy, optics, aerospace, and synchrotrons.

With industries ranging from semiconductor manufacturing to biomedical research requiring cutting-edge precision, ALIO delivers systems designed to operate at nanometer-level precision even under vacuum conditions. “Vacuum environments present unique challenges that demand the highest levels of precision and reliability,” says Bill Hennessesy, President of ALIO Industries, “and ALIO’s vacuum-compatible systems are built to meet and exceed those challenges.”

The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes linear, rotary, open-center X-Y, and hexapods — all available in high vacuum (HV) (10^-7 TORR) or ultra-high vacuum (UHV) (10^-10 TORR) specifications. These stages are built from ultra-low outgassing materials and components that are rigorously prepared and baked to ensure optimal performance in vacuum environments.

ALIO’s leadership is rooted in its dedication to developing motion control systems that push the boundaries of what’s possible. From the careful selection of materials, such as 6061 aluminum or stainless steel, to the use of high-precision crossed roller bearings, every aspect of the company’s systems is engineered for nanometer-level accuracy. Their optical encoders and interferometers ensure that even the finest adjustments are precise to within picometers, making ALIO’s motion systems unmatched in terms of repeatability and stability.

Hennessey continues, “For motion under vacuum, ALIO can custom-design piezoelectric-driven stages and ceramic servo motors, both of which allow for ultra-precise movements without hysteresis. These motors are particularly well-suited for UHV environments, where their limited outgassing properties help maintain a clean vacuum chamber environment while ensuring high-resolution motion control.”

ALIO Industries continuously innovates to meet the future demands of industries that require nanometer-level precision. Whether it’s providing the latest vacuum-compatible lubricants, such as Krytox or specialized dry lubricants, or engineering custom motion systems, ALIO is committed to delivering the highest standards of motion control.

With a focus on applications that require extended travel, high speeds, and greater uptime, ALIO Industries is not only setting the benchmark for nanometer-level precision but is also pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in vacuum motion control.

About ALIO Industries

ALIO, now an Allied Motion Company, is an innovator that designs and produces global best-in-class motion control technologies. Over the years, ALIO has achieved market-leadership and pre-eminence through a reputation built on honesty, integrity, reliability, and trust, coupled with an obsessive focus and passion to deliver ground-breaking and exceptionally high-quality motion control solutions for our customers. The company works with customers that require the best and command an unparalleled level of expertise and a breadth of experience born out of 20 years at the vanguard of innovation in areas of engineering where razor-sharp attention to quality and reliability are vital.

About Allient

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) is a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls, and power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications.

To reflect its new name, Allient has launched a new corporate website at www.allient.com. The website reflects the company’s evolution of its business and the success of its strategy to transform from a products-based business in motion control to a solutions-oriented company that addresses its customers’ requirements for motion, controls, and power technology for a multitude of applications.

