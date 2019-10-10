America’s Most Important Mobility Event MOVES to Detroit

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 15, 2024) – We are delighted to announce that MOVE America, a converged mobility event, will be moving to Huntington Place in Detroit Michigan after five great years in Austin.

MOVE connects every vertical in the mobility ecosystem under one roof, with a focus on tech, business models and sustainable futures. World-class speakers, disruption and impactful networking are at the heart of this event.

Emma-Jane Dinan, General Manager – MOVE, Terrapinn UK, said: “MOVE is a community committed to the transformation of mobility. Our mission is to empower individuals to innovate, forge partnerships and drive positive and sustainable change in a complex mobility ecosystem. Advancing future mobility in legacy verticals is a big part of what MOVE is about and there is no better place to do this than the global epicentre of mobility.”

Claude Molinari, CEO, Visit Detroit, said: “Detroit is home to the world’s number one emerging start-up ecosystem, North America’s first EV charging road, an unmatched culinary scene and the birthplace of five genres of music. There has never been a more exciting time to welcome MOVE to the Motor City.”

We are excited to tap into the diverse supplier base and entrepreneurial dynamism that Detroit has to offer. The region’s leadership in automotive manufacturing and growing strength in innovative mobility technologies, make it the perfect place to host MOVE.

We welcome the partnership of Visit Detroit in bringing the world’s most exciting mobility event to Michigan.

Join us there at MOVE America 2025 on 24-25 September 2025 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan for our sixth edition of America’s most important event.

