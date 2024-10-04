Antidote Announces $100M for Community Building and User Rewards

NEW YORK, Oct 4, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Antidote platform, known for its innovative solutions in the field of investment strategies, has announced the distribution of $100 million to its users. This step is aimed at supporting hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and providing access to the most advanced arbitrage technologies.

Alex Miron, co-founder, Vice President, and CVO of Antidote, who launched the platform in November 2023, comments on this initiative: “We have chosen a strategy where each user may earn up to 1% in daily returns. This result is achieved thanks to our arbitrage bot, which automatically analyzes numerous exchanges, identifying price discrepancies, and executes trades with maximum speed.” $100 million will be distributed among users who have joined the community and actively participate by investing any amount. Thus, all participants will receive higher return percentages, supplemented by bonuses for contributing to the development of the algorithm.

However, as the company’s capitalization grows to $500 million, Antidote plans to gradually reduce the estimated yield percentages to 5-10% per month, maintaining high profitability while adapting to market conditions. “We are focused on long-term sustainable growth. Our goal is to offer stable and secure returns based on real arbitrage market opportunities,” adds Alex Miron.

The Antidote technology relies on powerful algorithms that monitor millions of data points in real-time, automatically executing trades as soon as an opportunity arises to profit from price differences on different exchanges. This technological process makes the platform one of the most competitive in the world.

Antidote is headquartered in Dubai and adheres to all international safety standards and regulatory requirements. It is encouraging that regulators are facilitating the global operation of cryptocurrency, thereby providing opportunities for a broad audience. (Please note: Antidote does not operate within the United States and does not accept investments from American citizens, nor from entities listed on the FATF blacklist.)

One of the company’s partners, ByBit, provided the meeting and negotiation office in Dubai. Understanding that we are all working towards a common goal – educating the public on financial literacy and cryptocurrency – this collaboration was the right strategic move for Antidote.

Recently, the company attracted the attention of international media, including Nasdaq TV, where the company’s successes and plans were discussed. The interview was conducted by Nasdaq’s leading journalist, Jane King, which is already a unique event for startups. Usually, journalists interview only stars and large corporations. It seems we are indeed witnessing the rise of a new unicorn in the financial market.

In addition to its arbitrage opportunities, Antidote is developing initiatives in financial literacy, including educational projects in BRICS countries. These programs are aimed at giving people access to modern financial tools and helping them improve their financial well-being.

